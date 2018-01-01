You are here » Home
» Company
» CORE Education & Technologies Ltd
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 512199
|Sector: Services
|NSE: COREEDUTEC
|ISIN Code: INE247G01024
|
BSE
LIVE
15:22 | 13 Jun
|
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
15:31 | 24 Sep
|
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|1.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.86
|VOLUME
|5590
|52-Week high
|1.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.77
|Sell Qty
|12416.00
|OPEN
|5.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.05
|VOLUME
|56568
|52-Week high
|5.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.95
|CLOSE
|1.86
|VOLUME
|5590
|52-Week high
|1.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.77
|Sell Qty
|12416.00
|OPEN
|5.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.05
|VOLUME
|56568
|52-Week high
|5.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20.28
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About CORE Education & Technologies Ltd.
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd
Core Projects and Technologies Ltd is an IT company with focus on verticals like education, logistics, BFSI, ERP and healthcare. The company is a leading provider of best of breed end-to-end Solutions in the Education Domain worldwide. In India, the company has a significant presence in Mumbai and Bangalore and Hyderabad. They also have three offices in US, three in UK and an office in UAE.
Th...> More
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2016
|Jun 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|26.62
|29.07
|-8.43
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.31
|3.23
|Total Income
|26.94
|29.38
|-8.3
|Total Expenses
|59.75
|-5.72
|1144.58
|Operating Profit
|-32.81
|35.1
|-193.48
|Net Profit
|-53.7
|-26.84
|-100.07
|Equity Capital
|22.91
|22.91
| -
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.41%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.38%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.12%
|1.46%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.84%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|16.67%
|3 Year
|-80.61%
|NA
|17.29%
|18.94%
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.77
|
|1.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.95
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.95
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.95
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|464.00
Quick Links for CORE Education & Technologies: