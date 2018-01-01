JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » CORE Education & Technologies Ltd

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 512199 Sector: Services
NSE: COREEDUTEC ISIN Code: INE247G01024
BSE LIVE 15:22 | 13 Jun CORE Education & Technologies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 15:31 | 24 Sep CORE Education & Technologies Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.86
VOLUME 5590
52-Week high 1.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.77
Sell Qty 12416.00
OPEN 1.95
CLOSE 1.86
VOLUME 5590
52-Week high 1.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.77
Sell Qty 12416.00

About CORE Education & Technologies Ltd.

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd

Core Projects and Technologies Ltd is an IT company with focus on verticals like education, logistics, BFSI, ERP and healthcare. The company is a leading provider of best of breed end-to-end Solutions in the Education Domain worldwide. In India, the company has a significant presence in Mumbai and Bangalore and Hyderabad. They also have three offices in US, three in UK and an office in UAE. Th...> More

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -14.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2016 Jun 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 26.62 29.07 -8.43
Other Income 0.32 0.31 3.23
Total Income 26.94 29.38 -8.3
Total Expenses 59.75 -5.72 1144.58
Operating Profit -32.81 35.1 -193.48
Net Profit -53.7 -26.84 -100.07
Equity Capital 22.91 22.91 -
> More on CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Financials Results

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Educomp Sol. 5.09 -4.86 62.33
Jetking Infotrai 60.00 -1.32 35.46
Everonn Educat. 12.25 -4.67 29.46
CORE Education 1.77 -4.84 20.28
IEC Education 3.87 -4.91 5.91
Usha Mart. Edu. 1.44 4.35 3.80
BITS 0.20 0.00 2.24
> More on CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Peer Group

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.04
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 4.63
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 43.16
> More on CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.55% -0.41%
1 Month NA NA -1.07% -0.38%
3 Month NA NA 2.12% 1.46%
6 Month NA NA 5.52% 4.84%
1 Year NA NA 17.23% 16.67%
3 Year -80.61% NA 17.29% 18.94%

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.77
1.95
Week Low/High 0.00
1.95
Month Low/High 0.00
1.95
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.95
All TIME Low/High 0.01
464.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CORE Education & Technologies: