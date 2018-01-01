JUST IN
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 512199 Sector: Services
NSE: COREEDUTEC ISIN Code: INE247G01024
BSE 15:22 | 13 Jun CORE Education & Technologies Ltd
NSE 15:31 | 24 Sep CORE Education & Technologies Ltd
OPEN 1.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.86
VOLUME 5590
52-Week high 1.95
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.77
Sell Qty 12416.00
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd. (COREEDUTEC) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2015 2014 2013
Net Sales 343.76 627.53 1122.84
Operating Profit -383.35 -70.09 452.09
Other Income 48.05 -3.34 4.96
Interest 194.08 208.09 143.81
Depreciation 497.24 247.23 107.39
Profit Before Tax -1074.67 -525.41 200.89
Tax 0.00 -23.28 42.29
Profit After Tax -1074.67 -502.13 158.60
 
Share Capital 22.90 22.90 22.90
Reserves -107.17 980.82 1447.47
Net Worth -84.27 1003.72 1470.37
Loans 1698.00 1672.90 1380.23
Gross Block 1120.75 1068.50 864.36
Investments 932.25 1337.55 1330.83
Cash 19.51 19.77 90.36
Debtors 480.11 513.60 512.59
Net Working Capital 237.22 555.98 824.10
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -111.52 -11.17 40.26
Net Profit Margin (%) -312.62 -80.02 14.12
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 13.85
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
