CORE Education & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 512199
|Sector: Services
|NSE: COREEDUTEC
|ISIN Code: INE247G01024
|
BSE
15:22 | 13 Jun
|
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd
|
NSE
15:31 | 24 Sep
|
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|1.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.86
|VOLUME
|5590
|52-Week high
|1.95
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.77
|Sell Qty
|12416.00
|OPEN
|5.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.05
|VOLUME
|56568
|52-Week high
|5.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd. (COREEDUTEC) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2015
|2014
|2013
|Net Sales
|343.76
|627.53
|1122.84
|Operating Profit
|-383.35
|-70.09
|452.09
|Other Income
|48.05
|-3.34
|4.96
|Interest
|194.08
|208.09
|143.81
|Depreciation
|497.24
|247.23
|107.39
|Profit Before Tax
|-1074.67
|-525.41
|200.89
|Tax
|0.00
|-23.28
|42.29
|Profit After Tax
|-1074.67
|-502.13
|158.60
|
|Share Capital
|22.90
|22.90
|22.90
|Reserves
|-107.17
|980.82
|1447.47
|Net Worth
|-84.27
|1003.72
|1470.37
|Loans
|1698.00
|1672.90
|1380.23
|Gross Block
|1120.75
|1068.50
|864.36
|Investments
|932.25
|1337.55
|1330.83
|Cash
|19.51
|19.77
|90.36
|Debtors
|480.11
|513.60
|512.59
|Net Working Capital
|237.22
|555.98
|824.10
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|-111.52
|-11.17
|40.26
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-312.62
|-80.02
|14.12
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|13.85
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
