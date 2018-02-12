You are here » Home
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd.
|BSE: 507543
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
LIVE
10:07 | 19 Jan
|
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.58
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.46
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|2.58
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|2.58
|Buy Qty
|29750.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd.
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - Financial Results
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - Peer Group
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.74%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.12%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.79%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.85%
|18.45%
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.58
|
|2.58
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.58
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.58
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.58
|All TIME Low/High
|2.58
|
|6.00
Quick Links for Coromandel Agro Products and Oils: