Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd.

BSE: 507543 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE LIVE 10:07 | 19 Jan Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.58
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.46
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 2.58
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 2.58
Buy Qty 29750.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd.

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 21 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 166.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.09 20.21 14.25
Other Income 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Total Income 23.11 20.24 14.18
Total Expenses 24.63 19.58 25.79
Operating Profit -1.52 0.66 -330.3
Net Profit -2.06 0.3 -786.67
Equity Capital 0.79 0.79 -
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Integ. Proteins 2.13 -4.91 0.78
Sagar Soya Prod 0.87 -4.40 0.51
Ratnamani Agro 0.96 -4.95 0.51
Coromandel Agro 2.58 4.88 0.20
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.79
Banks/FIs 20.55
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.26
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.17% -0.82%
1 Month NA NA -1.44% -0.79%
3 Month NA NA 1.74% 1.04%
6 Month NA NA 5.12% 4.40%
1 Year NA NA 16.79% 16.19%
3 Year NA NA 16.85% 18.45%

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.58
2.58
Week Low/High 0.00
2.58
Month Low/High 0.00
2.58
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.58
All TIME Low/High 2.58
6.00

