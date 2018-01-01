JUST IN
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.

BSE: 533167 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: COROENGG ISIN Code: INE312J01012
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. (COROENGG) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
21-04-2011 Dividend 25.00 Final 07-07-2011 11-07-2011
03-05-2010 Dividend 20.00 Final 13-07-2010 15-07-2010

