You are here » Home
» » Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533167
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: COROENGG
|ISIN Code: INE312J01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
50.80
|
0.35
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
51.00
|
HIGH
52.45
|
LOW
50.05
|
NSE
00:00 | 27 Jun
|
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd
|OPEN
|51.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.45
|VOLUME
|56847
|52-Week high
|68.30
|52-Week low
|38.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|169
|Buy Price
|50.80
|Buy Qty
|508.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|56.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|45.15
|VOLUME
|4751
|52-Week high
|58.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|169
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|51.00
|CLOSE
|50.45
|VOLUME
|56847
|52-Week high
|68.30
|52-Week low
|38.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|169
|Buy Price
|50.80
|Buy Qty
|508.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|56.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|45.15
|VOLUME
|4751
|52-Week high
|58.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|168.81
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd. (COROENGG) - News Earnings
No Record Found.
Quick Links for Coromandel Engineering Company: