Coromandel International Ltd.

BSE: 506395 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: COROMANDEL ISIN Code: INE169A01031
BSE 15:59 | 12 Mar 506.65 -3.55
(-0.70%)
OPEN

519.55

 HIGH

520.00

 LOW

501.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 506.00 -4.30
(-0.84%)
OPEN

514.70

 HIGH

521.95

 LOW

501.50
Coromandel International Ltd. (COROMANDEL) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Coromandel Inter 506.65 -0.70 -8.64 -4.47 -1.48 17.25 60.23 82.15
Chambal Fert. 158.60 3.39 -3.09 2.12 10.83 8.37 100.63 140.12
G N F C 407.20 1.34 -4.64 -16.45 -10.70 23.49 57.28 434.73
G S F C 122.40 2.04 -3.62 -11.34 -12.57 -16.02 7.79 36.91
R C F 73.15 -2.79 -11.12 -15.87 -18.72 -26.85 34.84 18.08
F A C T 60.05 4.98 25.23 20.22 22.05 25.37 78.99 99.83
Deepak Fert. 322.00 3.07 1.64 -12.01 -18.22 -13.97 31.64 134.44
Natl.Fertilizer 55.65 -0.80 -6.63 -17.00 -14.65 -17.80 -21.73 77.23
Zuari Agro Chem. 487.50 -2.24 -5.59 -8.14 -2.68 -0.46 45.46 102.20
Nagarjuna Fert. 16.25 0.00 -3.27 -17.51 3.17 0.62 32.33 (-)
S P I C 36.35 -0.14 -1.62 -11.66 -9.35 5.06 76.46 90.81
Mangalore Chem. 60.00 -0.50 -8.61 -16.55 -22.28 -15.25 23.71 -29.87
Zuari Global 187.75 2.79 -3.15 -14.87 -26.43 35.95 58.31 92.96
Madras Fert. 34.00 -0.73 3.34 -10.29 -17.27 52.47 125.91 92.09
Dharamsi Morarji 106.00 0.19 -0.75 2.17 -5.99 -18.81 6.85 611.41
Aries Agro 190.65 3.11 -5.92 -15.34 -17.79 21.63 29.69 56.40
Rama Phosphates 85.30 0.35 -3.94 -8.33 -12.02 -5.59 15.82 256.90
Khaitan Chemical 15.55 3.67 -7.99 -12.15 -29.00 3.19 4.01 107.33
Bharat Agri 139.30 1.98 0.22 -3.30 -0.21 27.33 59.02 44.58
Basant Agro Tech 7.00 0.00 1.01 -9.09 -13.37 -8.26 -0.43 -7.16
