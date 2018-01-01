You are here » Home
Coromandel International Ltd.
|BSE: 506395
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: COROMANDEL
|ISIN Code: INE169A01031
|
BSE
15:59 | 12 Mar
|
506.65
|
-3.55
(-0.70%)
|
OPEN
519.55
|
HIGH
520.00
|
LOW
501.85
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
506.00
|
-4.30
(-0.84%)
|
OPEN
514.70
|
HIGH
521.95
|
LOW
501.50
Coromandel International Ltd. (COROMANDEL) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Coromandel Inter
|506.65
|-0.70
|-8.64
|-4.47
|-1.48
|17.25
|60.23
|82.15
|Chambal Fert.
|158.60
|3.39
|-3.09
|2.12
|10.83
|8.37
|100.63
|140.12
|G N F C
|407.20
|1.34
|-4.64
|-16.45
|-10.70
|23.49
|57.28
|434.73
|G S F C
|122.40
|2.04
|-3.62
|-11.34
|-12.57
|-16.02
|7.79
|36.91
|R C F
|73.15
|-2.79
|-11.12
|-15.87
|-18.72
|-26.85
|34.84
|18.08
|F A C T
|60.05
|4.98
|25.23
|20.22
|22.05
|25.37
|78.99
|99.83
|Deepak Fert.
|322.00
|3.07
|1.64
|-12.01
|-18.22
|-13.97
|31.64
|134.44
|Natl.Fertilizer
|55.65
|-0.80
|-6.63
|-17.00
|-14.65
|-17.80
|-21.73
|77.23
|Zuari Agro Chem.
|487.50
|-2.24
|-5.59
|-8.14
|-2.68
|-0.46
|45.46
|102.20
|Nagarjuna Fert.
|16.25
|0.00
|-3.27
|-17.51
|3.17
|0.62
|32.33
|(-)
|S P I C
|36.35
|-0.14
|-1.62
|-11.66
|-9.35
|5.06
|76.46
|90.81
|Mangalore Chem.
|60.00
|-0.50
|-8.61
|-16.55
|-22.28
|-15.25
|23.71
|-29.87
|Zuari Global
|187.75
|2.79
|-3.15
|-14.87
|-26.43
|35.95
|58.31
|92.96
|Madras Fert.
|34.00
|-0.73
|3.34
|-10.29
|-17.27
|52.47
|125.91
|92.09
|Dharamsi Morarji
|106.00
|0.19
|-0.75
|2.17
|-5.99
|-18.81
|6.85
|611.41
|Aries Agro
|190.65
|3.11
|-5.92
|-15.34
|-17.79
|21.63
|29.69
|56.40
|Rama Phosphates
|85.30
|0.35
|-3.94
|-8.33
|-12.02
|-5.59
|15.82
|256.90
|Khaitan Chemical
|15.55
|3.67
|-7.99
|-12.15
|-29.00
|3.19
|4.01
|107.33
|Bharat Agri
|139.30
|1.98
|0.22
|-3.30
|-0.21
|27.33
|59.02
|44.58
|Basant Agro Tech
|7.00
|0.00
|1.01
|-9.09
|-13.37
|-8.26
|-0.43
|-7.16
Quick Links for Coromandel International: