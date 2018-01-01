JUST IN
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd.

BSE: 526737 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE871E01018
BSE 15:40 | 09 Mar 19.90 -0.45
(-2.21%)
OPEN

20.95

 HIGH

20.95

 LOW

19.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd.

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd

Incorporated in 1986 as Premier Corporate Services Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd (CCCL). It was promoted by T Raghavan Sarathy and R Kalyanaraman. The company, now re-christened Corporate Couriers and Cargo Ltd operates courier services for companies, corporations, firms/concerns and individuals, and undertakes brokerage and commission business and express par...> More

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 20.73
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 0.08 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.08 0.08 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Operating Profit 0.07 0.02 250
Net Profit 0.07 0.02 250
Equity Capital 7.18 5.98 -
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Central Province 455.05 -5.00 84.64
ABC India 94.10 0.37 51.00
Shreeji Translog 135.00 0.00 47.12
Corporate Courie 19.90 -2.21 14.33
Inter State Oil 25.50 -0.58 12.72
Balurghat Tech 5.03 -4.91 9.15
Coastal Roadways 19.90 -4.78 8.26
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.24
Indian Public 69.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.54
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.02% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.50% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 12.11% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 38.29% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.40
20.95
Week Low/High 19.40
21.00
Month Low/High 19.40
23.00
YEAR Low/High 10.32
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
70.00

