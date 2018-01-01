You are here » Home
» Company
» Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd.
|BSE: 526737
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE871E01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 09 Mar
|
19.90
|
-0.45
(-2.21%)
|
OPEN
20.95
|
HIGH
20.95
|
LOW
19.40
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|20.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.35
|VOLUME
|2329
|52-Week high
|24.85
|52-Week low
|10.32
|P/E
|36.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|36.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|20.95
|CLOSE
|20.35
|VOLUME
|2329
|52-Week high
|24.85
|52-Week low
|10.32
|P/E
|36.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|36.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.33
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd.
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd
Incorporated in 1986 as Premier Corporate Services Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed Corporate Couriers & Cargo Ltd (CCCL). It was promoted by T Raghavan Sarathy and R Kalyanaraman.
The company, now re-christened Corporate Couriers and Cargo Ltd operates courier services for companies, corporations, firms/concerns and individuals, and undertakes brokerage and commission business and express par...> More
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - Financial Results
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - Peer Group
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.02%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|12.11%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|38.29%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Corporate Courier & Cargo Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.40
|
|20.95
|Week Low/High
|19.40
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|19.40
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.32
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|70.00
Quick Links for Corporate Courier & Cargo: