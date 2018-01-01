JUST IN
Cosboard Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530859 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE496D01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.20 -2.10
(-6.31%)
OPEN

33.10

 HIGH

34.95

 LOW

31.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cosboard Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cosboard Industries Ltd.

Cosboard Industries Ltd

Cosboard industries Limited was established in the year 1981 as a private limited company. The company set up its 1st 15 TPD Board Plant Created Market all over India for its products. It was further expanded in 1995 immediate after its Public issue and established 25 TPD Kraft Paper Plant and catered to neighbouring States. The company completed another expansion in 2001 with 60 TPD Writing Print...> More

Cosboard Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Cosboard Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.23 13.97 94.92
Other Income -
Total Income 27.23 13.97 94.92
Total Expenses 25.76 11.08 132.49
Operating Profit 1.46 2.89 -49.48
Net Profit -0.78 0.22 -454.55
Equity Capital 4.29 4.29 -
Cosboard Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sumuka Agro 29.00 0.00 15.78
Sh. Bhawani Pap. 4.40 0.00 15.33
Sangal Papers 113.50 -4.42 14.87
Cosboard Inds. 31.20 -6.31 13.38
Rama Paper Mills 12.40 3.77 11.98
Vapi Paper Mills 39.15 -4.98 8.93
Servalaksh.Paper 1.84 -4.66 7.93
Cosboard Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.40
Indian Public 39.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.77
Cosboard Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -17.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.94% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -30.43% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -37.47% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.86% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 287.58% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cosboard Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.00
34.95
Week Low/High 31.00
39.00
Month Low/High 31.00
44.00
YEAR Low/High 30.70
54.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
72.00

