You are here » Home
» Company
» Cosboard Industries Ltd
Cosboard Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530859
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE496D01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
31.20
|
-2.10
(-6.31%)
|
OPEN
33.10
|
HIGH
34.95
|
LOW
31.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cosboard Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|33.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|33.30
|VOLUME
|22530
|52-Week high
|53.60
|52-Week low
|30.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|31.20
|Buy Qty
|17.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|33.10
|CLOSE
|33.30
|VOLUME
|22530
|52-Week high
|53.60
|52-Week low
|30.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|31.20
|Buy Qty
|17.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13.38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Cosboard Industries Ltd.
Cosboard Industries Ltd
Cosboard industries Limited was established in the year 1981 as a private limited company. The company set up its 1st 15 TPD Board Plant Created Market all over India for its products. It was further expanded in 1995 immediate after its Public issue and established 25 TPD Kraft Paper Plant and catered to neighbouring States. The company completed another expansion in 2001 with 60 TPD Writing Print...> More
Cosboard Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Cosboard Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Cosboard Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27.23
|13.97
|94.92
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|27.23
|13.97
|94.92
|Total Expenses
|25.76
|11.08
|132.49
|Operating Profit
|1.46
|2.89
|-49.48
|Net Profit
|-0.78
|0.22
|-454.55
|Equity Capital
|4.29
|4.29
| -
Cosboard Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Cosboard Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cosboard Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-17.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-27.94%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-30.43%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-37.47%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.86%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|287.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cosboard Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.00
|
|34.95
|Week Low/High
|31.00
|
|39.00
|Month Low/High
|31.00
|
|44.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.70
|
|54.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|72.00
Quick Links for Cosboard Industries: