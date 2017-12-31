JUST IN
COSCO (India) Ltd.

BSE: 530545 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE949B01018
BSE 15:40 | 09 Mar 340.20 2.25
(0.67%)
OPEN

340.00

 HIGH

345.00

 LOW

340.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan COSCO (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About COSCO (India) Ltd.

COSCO (India) Ltd

Cosco (India) (CIL) was incorporated on Jan.'80 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'94. It is a part of the Enkay Rubber group which includes companies like Enkay (India) Rubber Company, Enkay HWS India and Enkay Fabrics. CIL was promoted by chairman Raj Kumar Jain. In Mar.'95, it came out with a public issue of 10.4 lac equity shares at a premium o...> More

COSCO (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   142
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.77
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Aug 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 77.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

COSCO (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.36 31.8 -10.82
Other Income 0.23 0.58 -60.34
Total Income 28.59 32.38 -11.7
Total Expenses 25.56 29.74 -14.06
Operating Profit 3.02 2.64 14.39
Net Profit 1.11 1.03 7.77
Equity Capital 4.16 4.16 -
COSCO (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Competent Auto 245.85 -0.32 151.20
Sicagen India 37.60 -0.79 148.78
Axtel Industries 91.20 -1.62 147.29
COSCO (India) 340.20 0.67 141.52
Standard Inds. 21.10 0.48 135.72
V B Industries 91.25 -1.99 119.63
Oasis Tradelink 108.45 0.23 117.89
COSCO (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.51
COSCO (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.13% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.82% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 16.11% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.75% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 55.66% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 63.56% NA 17.24% 19.01%

COSCO (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 340.00
345.00
Week Low/High 320.00
370.00
Month Low/High 320.00
404.00
YEAR Low/High 212.50
443.00
All TIME Low/High 5.30
443.00

