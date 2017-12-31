COSCO (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 530545
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE949B01018
|BSE 15:40 | 09 Mar
|340.20
|
2.25
(0.67%)
|
OPEN
340.00
|
HIGH
345.00
|
LOW
340.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|COSCO (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About COSCO (India) Ltd.
Cosco (India) (CIL) was incorporated on Jan.'80 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'94. It is a part of the Enkay Rubber group which includes companies like Enkay (India) Rubber Company, Enkay HWS India and Enkay Fabrics. CIL was promoted by chairman Raj Kumar Jain. In Mar.'95, it came out with a public issue of 10.4 lac equity shares at a premium o...> More
COSCO (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|142
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.77
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Aug 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|77.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.39
COSCO (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.36
|31.8
|-10.82
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.58
|-60.34
|Total Income
|28.59
|32.38
|-11.7
|Total Expenses
|25.56
|29.74
|-14.06
|Operating Profit
|3.02
|2.64
|14.39
|Net Profit
|1.11
|1.03
|7.77
|Equity Capital
|4.16
|4.16
|-
COSCO (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Competent Auto
|245.85
|-0.32
|151.20
|Sicagen India
|37.60
|-0.79
|148.78
|Axtel Industries
|91.20
|-1.62
|147.29
|COSCO (India)
|340.20
|0.67
|141.52
|Standard Inds.
|21.10
|0.48
|135.72
|V B Industries
|91.25
|-1.99
|119.63
|Oasis Tradelink
|108.45
|0.23
|117.89
COSCO (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
COSCO (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.13%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.82%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|16.11%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.75%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|55.66%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|63.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
COSCO (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|340.00
|
|345.00
|Week Low/High
|320.00
|
|370.00
|Month Low/High
|320.00
|
|404.00
|YEAR Low/High
|212.50
|
|443.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.30
|
|443.00
