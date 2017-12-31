COSCO (India) Ltd

Cosco (India) (CIL) was incorporated on Jan.'80 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'94. It is a part of the Enkay Rubber group which includes companies like Enkay (India) Rubber Company, Enkay HWS India and Enkay Fabrics. CIL was promoted by chairman Raj Kumar Jain. In Mar.'95, it came out with a public issue of 10.4 lac equity shares at a premium o...> More