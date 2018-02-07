Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.
About Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.
Promoted by Ashok Jaipuria and his associates, and Cosmo Films, Cosmo Ferrites (CFL) has been manufacturing soft ferrites since 1988 at its plant in Solan, in Himachal Pradesh. It was set up in technical collaboration with Veb Elektro-Consult, Germany. The types of ferrite core manufactured by CFL include U and E cores (used in power transformers for SMPS, telecommunication, computers and ligh...> More
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|28
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|27.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.83
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.13
|17.46
|21.02
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.14
|0
|Total Income
|21.27
|17.6
|20.85
|Total Expenses
|21.01
|16.07
|30.74
|Operating Profit
|0.26
|1.53
|-83.01
|Net Profit
|-1.03
|-0.32
|-221.88
|Equity Capital
|12.03
|12.03
|-
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Salora Intl.
|40.80
|-0.49
|35.94
|Ruttonsha Intl.
|50.35
|4.90
|35.04
|Nexus Commoditie
|56.00
|-0.53
|30.63
|Cosmo Ferrites
|23.15
|-4.34
|27.85
|BCC Fuba India
|18.10
|-4.23
|27.71
|Dynavision
|66.55
|-3.55
|25.56
|Jaipan Inds.
|39.70
|-3.17
|24.22
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.46%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.46%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.73%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.09%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-9.75%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|108.75%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.10
|
|24.20
|Week Low/High
|23.10
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|23.10
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.95
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.98
|
|60.00
