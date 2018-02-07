JUST IN
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.

BSE: 523100 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE124B01018
BSE 15:19 | 12 Mar 23.15 -1.05
(-4.34%)
OPEN

23.25

 HIGH

24.20

 LOW

23.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 23.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 24.20
VOLUME 1951
52-Week high 36.55
52-Week low 17.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 28
Buy Price 23.15
Buy Qty 29.00
Sell Price 24.00
Sell Qty 100.00
About Cosmo Ferrites Ltd.

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd

Promoted by Ashok Jaipuria and his associates, and Cosmo Films, Cosmo Ferrites (CFL) has been manufacturing soft ferrites since 1988 at its plant in Solan, in Himachal Pradesh. It was set up in technical collaboration with Veb Elektro-Consult, Germany. The types of ferrite core manufactured by CFL include U and E cores (used in power transformers for SMPS, telecommunication, computers and ligh...> More

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   28
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.13 17.46 21.02
Other Income 0.14 0.14 0
Total Income 21.27 17.6 20.85
Total Expenses 21.01 16.07 30.74
Operating Profit 0.26 1.53 -83.01
Net Profit -1.03 -0.32 -221.88
Equity Capital 12.03 12.03 -
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Salora Intl. 40.80 -0.49 35.94
Ruttonsha Intl. 50.35 4.90 35.04
Nexus Commoditie 56.00 -0.53 30.63
Cosmo Ferrites 23.15 -4.34 27.85
BCC Fuba India 18.10 -4.23 27.71
Dynavision 66.55 -3.55 25.56
Jaipan Inds. 39.70 -3.17 24.22
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 29.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.95
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.46% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.46% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.73% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.09% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -9.75% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 108.75% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.10
24.20
Week Low/High 23.10
26.00
Month Low/High 23.10
28.00
YEAR Low/High 17.95
37.00
All TIME Low/High 0.98
60.00

