Cosmo Ferrites Ltd

Promoted by Ashok Jaipuria and his associates, and Cosmo Films, Cosmo Ferrites (CFL) has been manufacturing soft ferrites since 1988 at its plant in Solan, in Himachal Pradesh. It was set up in technical collaboration with Veb Elektro-Consult, Germany. The types of ferrite core manufactured by CFL include U and E cores (used in power transformers for SMPS, telecommunication, computers and ligh...> More