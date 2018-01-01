JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Cosmo Films Ltd

Cosmo Films Ltd.

BSE: 508814 Sector: Industrials
NSE: COSMOFILMS ISIN Code: INE757A01017
BSE LIVE 14:48 | 12 Mar 275.40 -0.10
(-0.04%)
OPEN

280.05

 HIGH

280.05

 LOW

273.25
NSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar 275.50 -0.70
(-0.25%)
OPEN

281.00

 HIGH

281.95

 LOW

273.55
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 280.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 275.50
VOLUME 7792
52-Week high 468.80
52-Week low 271.00
P/E 6.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 535
Buy Price 274.00
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 275.70
Sell Qty 27.00
OPEN 280.05
CLOSE 275.50
VOLUME 7792
52-Week high 468.80
52-Week low 271.00
P/E 6.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 535
Buy Price 274.00
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 275.70
Sell Qty 27.00

About Cosmo Films Ltd.

Cosmo Films Ltd

Cosmo Films (CFL), promoted by Ashok Jaipuria(son of the late Sitaram Jaipuria, former CMD of SWadeshi Polytex) is the pioneer in the manufacture of biaxially-oriented polypropylene(BOPP) film which is widely used in the consumer product industry for packaging. The company went public four years after its incorporation in 1976. CFL, the first ISO 9002 certified BOPP manufacturing company operat...> More

Cosmo Films Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   535
EPS - TTM () [*S] 43.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 328.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cosmo Films Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 481.23 360.66 33.43
Other Income 4.29 1.07 300.93
Total Income 485.52 361.73 34.22
Total Expenses 448.17 324.47 38.12
Operating Profit 37.35 37.26 0.24
Net Profit 9.77 19.38 -49.59
Equity Capital 19.16 19.16 -
> More on Cosmo Films Ltd Financials Results

Cosmo Films Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jindal Poly Film 341.95 3.06 1497.40
Control Print 428.00 -0.50 698.92
TCPL Packaging 605.35 -0.85 550.87
Cosmo Films 275.40 -0.04 535.38
Everest Kanto 44.90 -6.75 503.78
Ester Inds. 58.50 0.00 487.89
Garware Polyest 165.00 -2.88 384.78
> More on Cosmo Films Ltd Peer Group

Cosmo Films Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.00
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 4.08
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 41.39
Custodians 1.42
Other 9.96
> More on Cosmo Films Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cosmo Films Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.76% -3.86% 0.23% -0.78%
1 Month -13.14% -13.54% -1.39% -0.75%
3 Month -21.37% -21.49% 1.79% 1.08%
6 Month -30.01% -26.26% 5.18% 4.45%
1 Year -23.00% -23.19% 16.85% 16.24%
3 Year 227.27% 217.21% 16.91% 18.50%

Cosmo Films Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 273.25
280.05
Week Low/High 271.00
291.00
Month Low/High 271.00
321.00
YEAR Low/High 271.00
469.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
469.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cosmo Films: