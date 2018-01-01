Cosmo Films Ltd.
|BSE: 508814
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: COSMOFILMS
|ISIN Code: INE757A01017
|BSE LIVE 14:48 | 12 Mar
|275.40
|
-0.10
(-0.04%)
|
OPEN
280.05
|
HIGH
280.05
|
LOW
273.25
|NSE LIVE 14:36 | 12 Mar
|275.50
|
-0.70
(-0.25%)
|
OPEN
281.00
|
HIGH
281.95
|
LOW
273.55
|OPEN
|280.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|275.50
|VOLUME
|7792
|52-Week high
|468.80
|52-Week low
|271.00
|P/E
|6.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|535
|Buy Price
|274.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|275.70
|Sell Qty
|27.00
|OPEN
|281.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|276.20
|VOLUME
|31052
|52-Week high
|469.90
|52-Week low
|271.20
|P/E
|6.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|535
|Buy Price
|275.05
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|275.50
|Sell Qty
|53.00
|OPEN
|280.05
|CLOSE
|275.50
|VOLUME
|7792
|52-Week high
|468.80
|52-Week low
|271.00
|P/E
|6.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|535
|Buy Price
|274.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|275.70
|Sell Qty
|27.00
|OPEN
|281.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|276.20
|VOLUME
|31052
|52-Week high
|469.90
|52-Week low
|271.20
|P/E
|6.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|535.38
|Buy Price
|275.05
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|275.50
|Sell Qty
|53.00
About Cosmo Films Ltd.
Cosmo Films (CFL), promoted by Ashok Jaipuria(son of the late Sitaram Jaipuria, former CMD of SWadeshi Polytex) is the pioneer in the manufacture of biaxially-oriented polypropylene(BOPP) film which is widely used in the consumer product industry for packaging. The company went public four years after its incorporation in 1976. CFL, the first ISO 9002 certified BOPP manufacturing company operat...> More
Cosmo Films Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|535
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|43.36
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.35
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|3.63
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|328.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.84
Cosmo Films Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|481.23
|360.66
|33.43
|Other Income
|4.29
|1.07
|300.93
|Total Income
|485.52
|361.73
|34.22
|Total Expenses
|448.17
|324.47
|38.12
|Operating Profit
|37.35
|37.26
|0.24
|Net Profit
|9.77
|19.38
|-49.59
|Equity Capital
|19.16
|19.16
|-
Cosmo Films Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jindal Poly Film
|341.95
|3.06
|1497.40
|Control Print
|428.00
|-0.50
|698.92
|TCPL Packaging
|605.35
|-0.85
|550.87
|Cosmo Films
|275.40
|-0.04
|535.38
|Everest Kanto
|44.90
|-6.75
|503.78
|Ester Inds.
|58.50
|0.00
|487.89
|Garware Polyest
|165.00
|-2.88
|384.78
Cosmo Films Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cosmo Films Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.76%
|-3.86%
|0.23%
|-0.78%
|1 Month
|-13.14%
|-13.54%
|-1.39%
|-0.75%
|3 Month
|-21.37%
|-21.49%
|1.79%
|1.08%
|6 Month
|-30.01%
|-26.26%
|5.18%
|4.45%
|1 Year
|-23.00%
|-23.19%
|16.85%
|16.24%
|3 Year
|227.27%
|217.21%
|16.91%
|18.50%
Cosmo Films Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|273.25
|
|280.05
|Week Low/High
|271.00
|
|291.00
|Month Low/High
|271.00
|
|321.00
|YEAR Low/High
|271.00
|
|469.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|469.00
Quick Links for Cosmo Films:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices