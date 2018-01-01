JUST IN
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

BSE: 526550 Sector: Services
NSE: CCHHL ISIN Code: INE652F01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 13.43 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.74

 LOW

13.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 13.40 -0.10
(-0.74%)
OPEN

14.10

 HIGH

14.10

 LOW

13.15
OPEN 13.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.43
VOLUME 17699
52-Week high 22.00
52-Week low 11.68
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 220
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd

Country Club(India), previously known as Amrutha Inns was incorporated as a private limited company on 17th May'91 and converted into a public limited company on 29th Aug.'92. It was promoted by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Y. Manjula Reddy. It undertook to set up a three star hotel with 113 room and other facilities such as health club, swimmiing pool, business centre etc.

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   220
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 62.11 70.83 -12.31
Other Income -
Total Income 62.11 70.83 -12.31
Total Expenses 48.94 58.1 -15.77
Operating Profit 13.17 12.73 3.46
Net Profit -1.56 -3.3 52.73
Equity Capital 32.69 32.69 -
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kamat Hotels 95.85 1.59 226.01
Sinclairs Hotels 401.40 0.25 223.58
Fomento Resorts 138.85 8.48 222.16
Country Club Hos 13.43 0.00 219.51
Benares Hotels 1310.00 0.63 170.30
Blu.Coast Hotel. 127.50 -1.92 162.56
U P Hotels 297.70 4.97 160.76
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.80
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.93
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.66% -3.94% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.73% -14.65% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.41% -8.53% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.04% -1.47% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.59% 7.20% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -1.18% -5.63% 17.24% 19.01%

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.15
13.74
Week Low/High 12.91
14.00
Month Low/High 12.91
16.00
YEAR Low/High 11.68
22.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
222.00

