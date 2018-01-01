Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.
|BSE: 526550
|Sector: Services
|NSE: CCHHL
|ISIN Code: INE652F01027
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|13.43
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.74
|
LOW
13.15
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|13.40
|
-0.10
(-0.74%)
|
OPEN
14.10
|
HIGH
14.10
|
LOW
13.15
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.43
|VOLUME
|17699
|52-Week high
|22.00
|52-Week low
|11.68
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.50
|VOLUME
|103381
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|11.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|13.40
|Buy Qty
|103.00
|Sell Price
|13.50
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|13.40
|CLOSE
|13.43
|VOLUME
|17699
|52-Week high
|22.00
|52-Week low
|11.68
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.50
|VOLUME
|103381
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|11.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|219.51
|Buy Price
|13.40
|Buy Qty
|103.00
|Sell Price
|13.50
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.
Country Club(India), previously known as Amrutha Inns was incorporated as a private limited company on 17th May'91 and converted into a public limited company on 29th Aug.'92. It was promoted by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Y. Manjula Reddy. It undertook to set up a three star hotel with 113 room and other facilities such as health club, swimmiing pool, business centre etc. The hotel is being construct...> More
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|220
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.34
Announcement
-
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
-
-
A. To Appoint Smt.Mamatha Madhavi V Reddy DIN: 08075749 As Independent Director (Additional Director
-
-
-
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited - Shareholders meeting
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|62.11
|70.83
|-12.31
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|62.11
|70.83
|-12.31
|Total Expenses
|48.94
|58.1
|-15.77
|Operating Profit
|13.17
|12.73
|3.46
|Net Profit
|-1.56
|-3.3
|52.73
|Equity Capital
|32.69
|32.69
|-
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kamat Hotels
|95.85
|1.59
|226.01
|Sinclairs Hotels
|401.40
|0.25
|223.58
|Fomento Resorts
|138.85
|8.48
|222.16
|Country Club Hos
|13.43
|0.00
|219.51
|Benares Hotels
|1310.00
|0.63
|170.30
|Blu.Coast Hotel.
|127.50
|-1.92
|162.56
|U P Hotels
|297.70
|4.97
|160.76
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.66%
|-3.94%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.73%
|-14.65%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.41%
|-8.53%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.04%
|-1.47%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.59%
|7.20%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-1.18%
|-5.63%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.15
|
|13.74
|Week Low/High
|12.91
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.91
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.68
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|222.00
