Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

BSE: 526550 Sector: Services
NSE: CCHHL ISIN Code: INE652F01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 13.43 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.74

 LOW

13.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 13.40 -0.10
(-0.74%)
OPEN

14.10

 HIGH

14.10

 LOW

13.15
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. (CCHHL) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 117.13 137.38 123.01 157.53 135.76
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 117.13 137.38 123.01 157.53 135.76
Total Expenditure 99.98 110.73 101.84 125.87 109.70
Operating Profit 17.15 26.65 21.16 31.66 26.05
Interest 17.67 18.22 17.36 19.24 20.60
Gross Profit -0.53 8.43 3.81 12.41 5.45
Depreciation 8.98 9.50 9.74 10.05 9.66
PBT -12.72 2.36 -9.37 2.36 -4.21
Tax 0.00 7.90 0.00 4.42 5.18
Net Profit/(Loss) -12.72 -5.54 -9.37 -2.06 -9.39
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -12.72 -5.54 -9.37 -2.06 -9.39
Equity Share Capital 32.69 23.69 32.69 32.69 32.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -0.78 0.00 -0.57 0.00 -0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 4.28 0 4.28 4.28
Share Holding (%) 0.00 26.20 0.00 26.20 26.20
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 12.06 0 12.06 12.06
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 73.80 0.00 73.80 73.80
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
