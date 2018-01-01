Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 117.13 137.38 123.01 157.53 135.76

Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total Income 117.13 137.38 123.01 157.53 135.76

Total Expenditure 99.98 110.73 101.84 125.87 109.70

Operating Profit 17.15 26.65 21.16 31.66 26.05

Interest 17.67 18.22 17.36 19.24 20.60

Gross Profit -0.53 8.43 3.81 12.41 5.45

Depreciation 8.98 9.50 9.74 10.05 9.66

PBT -12.72 2.36 -9.37 2.36 -4.21

Tax 0.00 7.90 0.00 4.42 5.18

Net Profit/(Loss) -12.72 -5.54 -9.37 -2.06 -9.39

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -12.72 -5.54 -9.37 -2.06 -9.39

Equity Share Capital 32.69 23.69 32.69 32.69 32.69

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS -0.78 0.00 -0.57 0.00 -0.57

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 4.28 0 4.28 4.28

Share Holding (%) 0.00 26.20 0.00 26.20 26.20

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 12.06 0 12.06 12.06

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 73.80 0.00 73.80 73.80