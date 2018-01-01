You are here » Home
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.
|BSE: 526550
|Sector: Services
|NSE: CCHHL
|ISIN Code: INE652F01027
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
13.43
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.74
|
LOW
13.15
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
13.40
|
-0.10
(-0.74%)
|
OPEN
14.10
|
HIGH
14.10
|
LOW
13.15
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.43
|VOLUME
|17699
|52-Week high
|22.00
|52-Week low
|11.68
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.50
|VOLUME
|103381
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|11.65
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|13.40
|Buy Qty
|103.00
|Sell Price
|13.50
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|13.40
|CLOSE
|13.43
|VOLUME
|17699
|52-Week high
|22.00
|52-Week low
|11.68
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.50
|VOLUME
|103381
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|11.65
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|219.51
|Buy Price
|13.40
|Buy Qty
|103.00
|Sell Price
|13.50
|Sell Qty
|200.00
Filter:
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. (CCHHL) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|117.13
|137.38
|123.01
|157.53
|135.76
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|117.13
|137.38
|123.01
|157.53
|135.76
|Total Expenditure
|99.98
|110.73
|101.84
|125.87
|109.70
|Operating Profit
|17.15
|26.65
|21.16
|31.66
|26.05
|Interest
|17.67
|18.22
|17.36
|19.24
|20.60
|Gross Profit
|-0.53
|8.43
|3.81
|12.41
|5.45
|Depreciation
|8.98
|9.50
|9.74
|10.05
|9.66
|PBT
|-12.72
|2.36
|-9.37
|2.36
|-4.21
|Tax
|0.00
|7.90
|0.00
|4.42
|5.18
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-12.72
|-5.54
|-9.37
|-2.06
|-9.39
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-12.72
|-5.54
|-9.37
|-2.06
|-9.39
|Equity Share Capital
|32.69
|23.69
|32.69
|32.69
|32.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|0.00
|-0.57
|0.00
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|4.28
|0
|4.28
|4.28
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|26.20
|0.00
|26.20
|26.20
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|12.06
|0
|12.06
|12.06
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|100.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|73.80
|0.00
|73.80
|73.80
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
