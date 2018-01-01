JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.

BSE: 526550 Sector: Services
NSE: CCHHL ISIN Code: INE652F01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 13.43 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.74

 LOW

13.15
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 13.40 -0.10
(-0.74%)
OPEN

14.10

 HIGH

14.10

 LOW

13.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.43
VOLUME 17699
52-Week high 22.00
52-Week low 11.68
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 220
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 13.40
CLOSE 13.43
VOLUME 17699
52-Week high 22.00
52-Week low 11.68
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 220
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. (CCHHL) - News Earnings

No Record Found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays: