Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd.
|BSE: 526550
|Sector: Services
|NSE: CCHHL
|ISIN Code: INE652F01027
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
13.43
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.74
|
LOW
13.15
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
13.40
|
-0.10
(-0.74%)
|
OPEN
14.10
|
HIGH
14.10
|
LOW
13.15
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.43
|VOLUME
|17699
|52-Week high
|22.00
|52-Week low
|11.68
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|14.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.50
|VOLUME
|103381
|52-Week high
|21.90
|52-Week low
|11.65
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|220
|Buy Price
|13.40
|Buy Qty
|103.00
|Sell Price
|13.50
|Sell Qty
|200.00
Quick Links for Country Club Hospitality & Holidays: