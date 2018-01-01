Country Condos Ltd.
|BSE: 531624
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: COUNCODOS
|ISIN Code: INE695B01025
|BSE 14:07 | 12 Mar
|3.39
|
0.08
(2.42%)
|
OPEN
3.20
|
HIGH
3.39
|
LOW
3.20
|NSE 15:17 | 12 Mar
|3.30
|
-0.15
(-4.35%)
|
OPEN
3.30
|
HIGH
3.30
|
LOW
3.30
|OPEN
|3.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.31
|VOLUME
|1001
|52-Week high
|5.08
|52-Week low
|2.55
|P/E
|42.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|3.20
|Buy Qty
|2900.00
|Sell Price
|3.39
|Sell Qty
|499.00
|OPEN
|3.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.45
|VOLUME
|8359
|52-Week high
|5.00
|52-Week low
|2.50
|P/E
|42.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.30
|Sell Qty
|6037.00
About Country Condos Ltd.
Country Condos Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Country Condos Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|42.38
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.50
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec 17
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th February2018 To Approve Unaudited Financial Results F
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Country Condo's Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
-
-
Country Condos Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.05
|5.3
|-4.72
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|5.05
|5.3
|-4.72
|Total Expenses
|4.77
|5.07
|-5.92
|Operating Profit
|0.28
|0.23
|21.74
|Net Profit
|0.14
|0.1
|40
|Equity Capital
|7.76
|7.76
|-
Country Condos Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MVL
|0.48
|-4.00
|28.86
|Simplex Realty
|91.55
|-4.44
|27.37
|Maruti Infra.
|21.85
|-8.00
|27.31
|Country Condo
|3.39
|2.42
|26.31
|Bhanderi Infra.
|128.70
|-0.23
|26.13
|Pudumjee Industr
|13.20
|-3.30
|23.76
|Orbit Corpn.
|2.06
|3.00
|23.48
Country Condos Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Country Condos Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.82%
|-13.16%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.67%
|-17.50%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.74%
|-25.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.35%
|3.13%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-13.08%
|-16.46%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|124.50%
|83.33%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Country Condos Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.20
|
|3.39
|Week Low/High
|3.20
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.20
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.55
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|11.00
