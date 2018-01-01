Country Condos Ltd

Neocure Therapeutics (NTL) was originally a partnership firm under the name Indocure Therapeutics. It acquired Pam Industries, a sick pharmaceutical company in Dec.'85. In Sep.'87, the company was incorporated as a private limited company by taking over the partnership firm. It became a public limited company in Aug.'88. The promoters are D Krishna Kumar Raju, D Sreerama Raju and D Bharathi. Th...> More