Country Condos Ltd.

BSE: 531624 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: COUNCODOS ISIN Code: INE695B01025
BSE 14:07 | 12 Mar 3.39 0.08
(2.42%)
OPEN

3.20

 HIGH

3.39

 LOW

3.20
NSE 15:17 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.15
(-4.35%)
OPEN

3.30

 HIGH

3.30

 LOW

3.30
About Country Condos Ltd.

Country Condos Ltd

Neocure Therapeutics (NTL) was originally a partnership firm under the name Indocure Therapeutics. It acquired Pam Industries, a sick pharmaceutical company in Dec.'85. In Sep.'87, the company was incorporated as a private limited company by taking over the partnership firm. It became a public limited company in Aug.'88. The promoters are D Krishna Kumar Raju, D Sreerama Raju and D Bharathi. Th...> More

Country Condos Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.38
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Country Condos Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.05 5.3 -4.72
Other Income -
Total Income 5.05 5.3 -4.72
Total Expenses 4.77 5.07 -5.92
Operating Profit 0.28 0.23 21.74
Net Profit 0.14 0.1 40
Equity Capital 7.76 7.76 -
Country Condos Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MVL 0.48 -4.00 28.86
Simplex Realty 91.55 -4.44 27.37
Maruti Infra. 21.85 -8.00 27.31
Country Condo 3.39 2.42 26.31
Bhanderi Infra. 128.70 -0.23 26.13
Pudumjee Industr 13.20 -3.30 23.76
Orbit Corpn. 2.06 3.00 23.48
Country Condos Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.37
Country Condos Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.82% -13.16% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.67% -17.50% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.74% -25.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.35% 3.13% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -13.08% -16.46% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 124.50% 83.33% 17.24% 19.01%

Country Condos Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.20
3.39
Week Low/High 3.20
4.00
Month Low/High 3.20
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.55
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
11.00

