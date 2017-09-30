Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd.
ISIN Code: INE964D01013
About Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd.
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-17.80
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.20
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.52
|11.84
|22.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|14.53
|11.84
|22.72
|Total Expenses
|14.74
|12.01
|22.73
|Operating Profit
|-0.21
|-0.17
|-23.53
|Net Profit
|-0.31
|-0.26
|-19.23
|Equity Capital
|4.51
|4.51
|-
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sai Moh Autolink
|12.50
|25.00
|4.12
|Mipco Seaml Ring
|10.65
|3.30
|3.81
|Gajra Bevel
|2.39
|-1.65
|2.25
|Coventry Coil.
|3.55
|4.72
|1.60
|K E W Inds.
|1.05
|-4.55
|1.58
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.55
|
|3.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.55
|Month Low/High
|3.55
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.80
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|125.00
