Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd.

BSE: 523415 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE964D01013
BSE 12:36 | 12 Feb 3.55 0.16
(4.72%)
OPEN

3.55

 HIGH

3.55

 LOW

3.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd.

Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd

Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -17.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.52 11.84 22.64
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 14.53 11.84 22.72
Total Expenses 14.74 12.01 22.73
Operating Profit -0.21 -0.17 -23.53
Net Profit -0.31 -0.26 -19.23
Equity Capital 4.51 4.51 -
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sai Moh Autolink 12.50 25.00 4.12
Mipco Seaml Ring 10.65 3.30 3.81
Gajra Bevel 2.39 -1.65 2.25
Coventry Coil. 3.55 4.72 1.60
K E W Inds. 1.05 -4.55 1.58
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.48
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.14
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.55
3.55
Week Low/High 0.00
3.55
Month Low/High 3.55
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.80
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
125.00

