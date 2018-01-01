You are here » Home
Covidh Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 534920
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE899M01012
|
BSE
14:39 | 22 Jan
|
Covidh Technologies Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Covidh Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|1.44
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.44
|VOLUME
|5300
|52-Week high
|2.98
|52-Week low
|0.76
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.42
|Sell Qty
|5722.00
|OPEN
|1.44
|CLOSE
|1.44
|VOLUME
|5300
|52-Week high
|2.98
|52-Week low
|0.76
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.42
|Sell Qty
|5722.00
Filter:
Covidh Technologies Ltd. (COVIDHTECHNOLOG) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|21.36
|25.50
|10.90
|Operating Profit
|0.44
|-12.25
|0.61
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|0.20
|0.16
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.08
|0.50
|Profit Before Tax
|0.03
|-12.49
|0.11
|Tax
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.01
|Profit After Tax
|0.00
|-12.54
|0.12
|
|Share Capital
|10.60
|10.60
|10.60
|Reserves
|-10.09
|-10.10
|2.44
|Net Worth
|0.51
|0.50
|13.04
|Loans
|6.83
|6.15
|4.97
|Gross Block
|1.25
|1.09
|7.61
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|Cash
|0.01
|0.03
|0.04
|Debtors
|10.22
|8.58
|5.75
|Net Working Capital
|6.90
|6.17
|5.22
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|2.06
|-48.04
|5.60
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.00
|-49.18
|1.10
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
