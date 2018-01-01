JUST IN
Covidh Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 534920 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE899M01012
BSE 14:39 | 22 Jan Covidh Technologies Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Covidh Technologies Ltd
OPEN 1.44
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.44
VOLUME 5300
52-Week high 2.98
52-Week low 0.76
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.42
Sell Qty 5722.00
Covidh Technologies Ltd. (COVIDHTECHNOLOG) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 21.36 25.50 10.90
Operating Profit 0.44 -12.25 0.61
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.20 0.16 0.00
Depreciation 0.21 0.08 0.50
Profit Before Tax 0.03 -12.49 0.11
Tax 0.03 0.05 -0.01
Profit After Tax 0.00 -12.54 0.12
 
Share Capital 10.60 10.60 10.60
Reserves -10.09 -10.10 2.44
Net Worth 0.51 0.50 13.04
Loans 6.83 6.15 4.97
Gross Block 1.25 1.09 7.61
Investments 0.00 0.00 4.20
Cash 0.01 0.03 0.04
Debtors 10.22 8.58 5.75
Net Working Capital 6.90 6.17 5.22
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 2.06 -48.04 5.60
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 -49.18 1.10
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.11
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
