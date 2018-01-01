JUST IN
Cox & Kings Ltd.

BSE: 533144 Sector: Services
NSE: COX&KINGS ISIN Code: INE008I01026
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 251.25 -1.70
(-0.67%)
OPEN

254.90

 HIGH

257.00

 LOW

248.70
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 250.60 -2.45
(-0.97%)
OPEN

254.75

 HIGH

257.40

 LOW

249.05
Cox & Kings Ltd. (COX&KINGS) - Company Information

Cox & Kings Ltd

Cox & Kings (India) Ltd is one of the recognised holiday brands that cater to the overall travel needs of an Indian and International traveller. The company's business can be broadly categorised as Leisure Travel, Corporate Travel, Forex and Visa Processing. The company also provides value added services such as customising travel plans for the NRI customers, travel arrangements for Trade Fairs, p...

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : A B M Good
Non Executive Director : Peter Kerkar
Executive Director : Urrshila Kerkar
Independent Director : Pesi Patel
Independent Director : M Narayanan
Independent Director : S C Bhargava
Company Secretary : Rashmi Jain
AUDITOR : Chaturvedi & Shah/DTS & Associates
IND NAME : Travel Agencies
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Turner Morrison Building, 1st Floor 16 Bank Street Fort,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400001
Ph : 91-22-22709100
WEBSITE : http://www.coxandkings.com
E-mail : ipo@coxandkings.com

