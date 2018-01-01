Cox & Kings Ltd.
|BSE: 533144
|Sector: Services
|NSE: COX&KINGS
|ISIN Code: INE008I01026
|BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar
|251.25
|
-1.70
(-0.67%)
|
OPEN
254.90
|
HIGH
257.00
|
LOW
248.70
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|250.60
|
-2.45
(-0.97%)
|
OPEN
254.75
|
HIGH
257.40
|
LOW
249.05
|OPEN
|254.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|252.95
|VOLUME
|10502
|52-Week high
|305.50
|52-Week low
|184.15
|P/E
|23.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,436
|Buy Price
|251.25
|Buy Qty
|57.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|254.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|253.05
|VOLUME
|69840
|52-Week high
|305.60
|52-Week low
|183.35
|P/E
|23.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,436
|Buy Price
|250.55
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|251.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
Cox & Kings Ltd. (COX&KINGS) - Company Information
Cox & Kings (India) Ltd is one of the recognised holiday brands that cater to the overall travel needs of an Indian and International traveller. The company's business can be broadly categorised as Leisure Travel, Corporate Travel, Forex and Visa Processing. The company also provides value added services such as customising travel plans for the NRI customers, travel arrangements for Trade Fairs, p...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|A B M Good
|Non Executive Director :
|Peter Kerkar
|Executive Director :
|Urrshila Kerkar
|Independent Director :
|Pesi Patel
|Independent Director :
|M Narayanan
|Independent Director :
|S C Bhargava
|Company Secretary :
|Rashmi Jain
|AUDITOR :
|Chaturvedi & Shah/DTS & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Travel Agencies
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Turner Morrison Building, 1st Floor 16 Bank Street Fort,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400001
|Ph : 91-22-22709100
|WEBSITE : http://www.coxandkings.com
|E-mail : ipo@coxandkings.com
