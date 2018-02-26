You are here » Home
» » Cox & Kings Ltd
Cox & Kings Ltd.
|BSE: 533144
|Sector: Services
|NSE: COX&KINGS
|ISIN Code: INE008I01026
|
BSE
15:54 | 12 Mar
|
251.25
|
-1.70
(-0.67%)
|
OPEN
254.90
|
HIGH
257.00
|
LOW
248.70
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
250.60
|
-2.45
(-0.97%)
|
OPEN
254.75
|
HIGH
257.40
|
LOW
249.05
|OPEN
|254.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|252.95
|VOLUME
|10502
|52-Week high
|305.50
|52-Week low
|184.15
|P/E
|23.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,436
|Buy Price
|251.25
|Buy Qty
|57.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|254.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|253.05
|VOLUME
|69840
|52-Week high
|305.60
|52-Week low
|183.35
|P/E
|23.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,436
|Buy Price
|250.55
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|251.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|254.90
|CLOSE
|252.95
|VOLUME
|10502
|52-Week high
|305.50
|52-Week low
|184.15
|P/E
|23.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,436
|Buy Price
|251.25
|Buy Qty
|57.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|254.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|253.05
|VOLUME
|69840
|52-Week high
|305.60
|52-Week low
|183.35
|P/E
|23.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4436.07
|Buy Price
|250.55
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|251.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
Cox & Kings Ltd. (COX&KINGS) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|254.90
|257.00
|248.70
|251.25
|10502
|240
|09-03-2018
|255.00
|257.90
|251.75
|252.95
|4725
|145
|08-03-2018
|250.80
|260.00
|250.80
|255.45
|681302
|916
|07-03-2018
|248.60
|254.70
|247.00
|252.95
|7597
|357
|06-03-2018
|250.95
|255.70
|245.00
|249.20
|10569
|281
|05-03-2018
|239.00
|254.00
|239.00
|249.95
|41943
|1176
|01-03-2018
|236.00
|247.00
|236.00
|241.35
|13191
|270
|28-02-2018
|236.10
|241.25
|236.10
|238.85
|102060
|94
|27-02-2018
|241.45
|242.00
|237.50
|238.05
|13999
|166
|26-02-2018
|240.90
|245.00
|240.10
|241.55
|13288
|258
|23-02-2018
|237.00
|240.90
|236.60
|240.05
|6546
|264
|22-02-2018
|234.50
|239.75
|231.00
|235.55
|9344
|436
|21-02-2018
|239.80
|241.05
|233.10
|234.35
|6250
|206
|20-02-2018
|239.40
|240.25
|235.50
|236.85
|7951
|211
|19-02-2018
|244.35
|244.35
|235.05
|237.00
|12731
|348
|16-02-2018
|255.00
|255.00
|242.00
|244.35
|13163
|388
|15-02-2018
|265.20
|273.00
|248.00
|250.05
|46651
|1007
|12-02-2018
|254.05
|258.00
|252.20
|256.05
|4610
|149
|09-02-2018
|247.00
|259.00
|240.50
|251.50
|12243
|279
|08-02-2018
|247.60
|257.00
|244.00
|254.50
|12303
|428
Quick Links for Cox & Kings:
Back to Top