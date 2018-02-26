JUST IN
Cox & Kings Ltd.

BSE: 533144 Sector: Services
NSE: COX&KINGS ISIN Code: INE008I01026
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 251.25 -1.70
(-0.67%)
OPEN

254.90

 HIGH

257.00

 LOW

248.70
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 250.60 -2.45
(-0.97%)
OPEN

254.75

 HIGH

257.40

 LOW

249.05
OPEN 254.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 252.95
VOLUME 10502
52-Week high 305.50
52-Week low 184.15
P/E 23.24
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,436
Buy Price 251.25
Buy Qty 57.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cox & Kings Ltd. (COX&KINGS) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 254.90 257.00 248.70 251.25 10502 240
09-03-2018 255.00 257.90 251.75 252.95 4725 145
08-03-2018 250.80 260.00 250.80 255.45 681302 916
07-03-2018 248.60 254.70 247.00 252.95 7597 357
06-03-2018 250.95 255.70 245.00 249.20 10569 281
05-03-2018 239.00 254.00 239.00 249.95 41943 1176
01-03-2018 236.00 247.00 236.00 241.35 13191 270
28-02-2018 236.10 241.25 236.10 238.85 102060 94
27-02-2018 241.45 242.00 237.50 238.05 13999 166
26-02-2018 240.90 245.00 240.10 241.55 13288 258
23-02-2018 237.00 240.90 236.60 240.05 6546 264
22-02-2018 234.50 239.75 231.00 235.55 9344 436
21-02-2018 239.80 241.05 233.10 234.35 6250 206
20-02-2018 239.40 240.25 235.50 236.85 7951 211
19-02-2018 244.35 244.35 235.05 237.00 12731 348
16-02-2018 255.00 255.00 242.00 244.35 13163 388
15-02-2018 265.20 273.00 248.00 250.05 46651 1007
12-02-2018 254.05 258.00 252.20 256.05 4610 149
09-02-2018 247.00 259.00 240.50 251.50 12243 279
08-02-2018 247.60 257.00 244.00 254.50 12303 428
