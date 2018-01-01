You are here » Home
» » Crane Infrastructure Ltd
Crane Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 538770
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE176L01017
|
BSE
12:21 | 12 Mar
|
7.48
|
0.35
(4.91%)
|
OPEN
7.48
|
HIGH
7.48
|
LOW
7.48
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crane Infrastructure Ltd
|OPEN
|7.48
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.13
|VOLUME
|810
|52-Week high
|11.39
|52-Week low
|5.80
|P/E
|17.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|7.48
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.48
|CLOSE
|7.13
|VOLUME
|810
|52-Week high
|11.39
|52-Week low
|5.80
|P/E
|17.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|7.48
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.42
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Crane Infrastructure Ltd. (CRANEINFRA) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.19
|0.19
|0.20
|0.25
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Total Income
|0.19
|0.19
|0.20
|0.25
|0.18
|Expenditure
|0.09
|0.10
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
|Operating Profit
|0.10
|0.10
|0.15
|0.22
|0.14
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.10
|0.09
|0.15
|0.22
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|PBT
|0.07
|0.06
|0.12
|0.19
|0.11
|Tax
|0.04
|0.01
|0.03
|0.05
|0.03
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.05
|0.09
|0.14
|0.08
|EPS (Rs)
|0.04
|0.07
|0.12
|0.19
|0.11
Quick Links for Crane Infrastructure: