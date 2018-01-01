JUST IN
Crane Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 538770 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE176L01017
BSE 12:21 | 12 Mar 7.48 0.35
(4.91%)
OPEN

7.48

 HIGH

7.48

 LOW

7.48
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crane Infrastructure Ltd
OPEN 7.48
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.13
VOLUME 810
52-Week high 11.39
52-Week low 5.80
P/E 17.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 7.48
Buy Qty 40.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crane Infrastructure Ltd. (CRANEINFRA) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.19 0.19 0.20 0.25 0.16
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.02
Total Income 0.19 0.19 0.20 0.25 0.18
Expenditure 0.09 0.10 0.06 0.04 0.04
Operating Profit 0.10 0.10 0.15 0.22 0.14
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.10 0.09 0.15 0.22 0.14
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03
PBT 0.07 0.06 0.12 0.19 0.11
Tax 0.04 0.01 0.03 0.05 0.03
Net Profit 0.03 0.05 0.09 0.14 0.08
EPS (Rs) 0.04 0.07 0.12 0.19 0.11
