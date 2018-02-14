You are here » Home
Cranes Software International Ltd.
|BSE: 512093
|Sector: IT
|NSE: CRANESSOFT
|ISIN Code: INE234B01023
|
BSE
LIVE
15:16 | 12 Mar
|
3.30
|
-0.02
(-0.60%)
|
OPEN
3.20
|
HIGH
3.48
|
LOW
3.16
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cranes Software International Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Cranes Software International Ltd.
Cranes Software International Ltd
Cranes Software International Ltd is a company that provides Enterprise Statistical Analytics and Engineering Simulation Software Products and Solutions across the globe. They offer a range of proprietary products such as SYSTAT, SigmaPlot, SigmaStat, SigmaScan, TableCurve 2D, TableCurve 3D, PeakFit, NISA, XID, XIP, Survey ASYST, iCapella, InventX and world-renowned products from reputed principal...> More
Cranes Software International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Cranes Software International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.22
|79.59
|-97.21
|Other Income
|74.33
|18.12
|310.21
|Total Income
|76.56
|97.72
|-21.65
|Total Expenses
|74.78
|79.65
|-6.11
|Operating Profit
|1.77
|18.07
|-90.2
|Net Profit
|1.29
|-14.27
|109.04
|Equity Capital
|23.55
|23.55
| -
Cranes Software International Ltd - Peer Group
Cranes Software International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cranes Software International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.93%
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|-27.15%
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.38%
|3 Month
|122.97%
|NA
|2.10%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|129.17%
|NA
|5.50%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|118.54%
|NA
|17.20%
|16.67%
|3 Year
|6.11%
|NA
|17.27%
|18.93%
Cranes Software International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.16
|
|3.48
|Week Low/High
|3.16
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.16
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.84
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|174.00
Quick Links for Cranes Software International: