Cranes Software International Ltd.

BSE: 512093 Sector: IT
NSE: CRANESSOFT ISIN Code: INE234B01023
BSE LIVE 15:16 | 12 Mar 3.30 -0.02
(-0.60%)
OPEN

3.20

 HIGH

3.48

 LOW

3.16
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cranes Software International Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 3.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.32
VOLUME 36378
52-Week high 6.52
52-Week low 0.84
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39
Buy Price 3.30
Buy Qty 130.00
Sell Price 3.40
Sell Qty 260.00
About Cranes Software International Ltd.

Cranes Software International Ltd

Cranes Software International Ltd is a company that provides Enterprise Statistical Analytics and Engineering Simulation Software Products and Solutions across the globe. They offer a range of proprietary products such as SYSTAT, SigmaPlot, SigmaStat, SigmaScan, TableCurve 2D, TableCurve 3D, PeakFit, NISA, XID, XIP, Survey ASYST, iCapella, InventX and world-renowned products from reputed principal...> More

Cranes Software International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -41.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cranes Software International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.22 79.59 -97.21
Other Income 74.33 18.12 310.21
Total Income 76.56 97.72 -21.65
Total Expenses 74.78 79.65 -6.11
Operating Profit 1.77 18.07 -90.2
Net Profit 1.29 -14.27 109.04
Equity Capital 23.55 23.55 -
Cranes Software International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ACI Infocom 3.94 -4.83 43.54
Virtual Global 1.01 -3.81 42.79
Bartronics India 12.12 2.71 41.27
Cranes Software 3.30 -0.60 38.86
Jeevan Scienti. 41.60 -0.95 38.60
Aqua Pumps Infra 23.85 -0.21 36.09
Blue Cloud 13.79 -0.07 32.96
Cranes Software International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.38
Banks/FIs 14.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.70
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 61.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.95
Cranes Software International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.93% NA 0.53% -0.42%
1 Month -27.15% NA -1.09% -0.38%
3 Month 122.97% NA 2.10% 1.45%
6 Month 129.17% NA 5.50% 4.83%
1 Year 118.54% NA 17.20% 16.67%
3 Year 6.11% NA 17.27% 18.93%

Cranes Software International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.16
3.48
Week Low/High 3.16
4.00
Month Low/High 3.16
5.00
YEAR Low/High 0.84
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
174.00

