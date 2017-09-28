You are here » Home
» » Cranes Software International Ltd
Cranes Software International Ltd.
|BSE: 512093
|Sector: IT
|NSE: CRANESSOFT
|ISIN Code: INE234B01023
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
3.40
|
0.08
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
3.20
|
HIGH
3.48
|
LOW
3.16
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cranes Software International Ltd
|OPEN
|3.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.32
|VOLUME
|38948
|52-Week high
|6.52
|52-Week low
|0.84
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|40
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|40
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.20
|CLOSE
|3.32
|VOLUME
|38948
|52-Week high
|6.52
|52-Week low
|0.84
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|40
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|40.03
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Cranes Software International Ltd. (CRANESSOFT) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|24-08-2017
|AGM
|28-09-2017
|AGM 28/09/2017The Company held the 32nd Annual Gener...
|13-08-2016
|AGM
|29-09-2016
|Cranes Software International Ltd has informed BSE t...
|29-09-2014
|AGM
|29-09-2014
|Cranes Software International Ltd has informed BSE t...
|28-08-2013
|AGM
|30-09-2013
|AGM : 30.09.2013Cranes Software International Ltd ha...
Quick Links for Cranes Software International: