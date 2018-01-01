JUST IN
Cranes Software International Ltd.

BSE: 512093 Sector: IT
NSE: CRANESSOFT ISIN Code: INE234B01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 3.40 0.08
(2.41%)
OPEN

3.20

 HIGH

3.48

 LOW

3.16
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cranes Software International Ltd
OPEN 3.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.32
VOLUME 38948
52-Week high 6.52
52-Week low 0.84
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 40
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cranes Software International Ltd. (CRANESSOFT) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 3.99 3.96 3.85 3.95 4.60
Other Income 2.59 19.01 2.49 4.59 0.24
Total Income 6.58 22.97 6.33 8.54 4.84
Total Expenditure 2.37 2.30 2.62 6.65 21.22
Operating Profit 4.21 20.67 3.71 1.89 -16.38
Interest 0.37 61.88 57.81 38.25 52.47
Gross Profit 3.84 -41.20 -54.10 -36.35 -68.84
Depreciation 0.32 6.18 6.18 6.19 8.08
PBT 3.72 -31.78 -40.73 -42.54 -76.92
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 -17.25 -23.10
Net Profit/(Loss) 3.72 -31.78 -40.73 -25.29 -53.82
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items -0.01 -0.03 -0.02 -0.05 -0.07
Profit After Exceptional Items 3.73 -31.75 -40.71 -25.24 -53.75
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.32 0.00 -3.46 0.00 -4.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 11.02 11.02 11.02 11.02 11.02
Share Holding (%) 93.62 93.62 93.62 93.62 93.62
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 13.10 13.30 13.30 13.30 13.30
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.85
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.65 0.65 0.65 6.52 0.65
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 86.70 86.70 86.70 86.70 86.70
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 5.54 5.54 5.54 5.54 5.54
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
