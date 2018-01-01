You are here » Home
Cranes Software International Ltd.
|BSE: 512093
|Sector: IT
|NSE: CRANESSOFT
|ISIN Code: INE234B01023
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
3.40
|
0.08
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
3.20
|
HIGH
3.48
|
LOW
3.16
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cranes Software International Ltd
Filter:
Cranes Software International Ltd. (CRANESSOFT) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|3.99
|3.96
|3.85
|3.95
|4.60
|Other Income
|2.59
|19.01
|2.49
|4.59
|0.24
|Total Income
|6.58
|22.97
|6.33
|8.54
|4.84
|Total Expenditure
|2.37
|2.30
|2.62
|6.65
|21.22
|Operating Profit
|4.21
|20.67
|3.71
|1.89
|-16.38
|Interest
|0.37
|61.88
|57.81
|38.25
|52.47
|Gross Profit
|3.84
|-41.20
|-54.10
|-36.35
|-68.84
|Depreciation
|0.32
|6.18
|6.18
|6.19
|8.08
|PBT
|3.72
|-31.78
|-40.73
|-42.54
|-76.92
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.25
|-23.10
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|3.72
|-31.78
|-40.73
|-25.29
|-53.82
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|3.73
|-31.75
|-40.71
|-25.24
|-53.75
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.00
|-3.46
|0.00
|-4.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|11.02
|11.02
|11.02
|11.02
|11.02
|Share Holding (%)
|93.62
|93.62
|93.62
|93.62
|93.62
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|13.10
|13.30
|13.30
|13.30
|13.30
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|0.85
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.65
|0.65
|0.65
|6.52
|0.65
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|86.70
|86.70
|86.70
|86.70
|86.70
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|5.54
|5.54
|5.54
|5.54
|5.54
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
