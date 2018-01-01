Cranes Software International Ltd is a company that provides Enterprise Statistical Analytics and Engineering Simulation Software Products and Solutions across the globe. They offer a range of proprietary products such as SYSTAT, SigmaPlot, SigmaStat, SigmaScan, TableCurve 2D, TableCurve 3D, PeakFit, NISA, XID, XIP, Survey ASYST, iCapella, InventX and world-renowned products from reputed principals such as Engineering Technology Associates, Livermore Software Technology Corporation, The Mathworks, Texas Instruments and IBM. They are having their presence in 39 countries across the world. Cranes Software International Ltd was co-founded by Mr. Asif Khader and Mr. Mukarram Jan in the year 1991. The company started as a distributor of anti-virus software in Bangalore. In the year 1993, they acquired distribution rights for MATLAB in the Indian Subcontinent. In the year, 1998, the company decided to start a training division and Cranes Varsity was formed to provide post-professional technical training in niche domains such as digital signal processing (DSP), real time embedded systems (RTES) and mathematical modeling for the academic and corporate sectors. In the year 2000, the company forayed into software IPR with the acquisition of U.S.-based AISN Software's range of visualization software products, TableCurve 2D, Table Curve 3D and PeakFit. Elder Commercials Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from October 1, 2000. In the year 2001, they acquired SYSTAT from SPSS Inc and also incorporated a fully owned US Subsidiary in Richmond, California. During the 2001-02, the company entered into an agreement with Metaware Inc for distributing their products namely compilers and debuggers for embedded processors. They established R&D center in Bangalore to develop product upgrades, and conduct research in new technologies. During the year 2002-03, the company formed a sub-subsidiary Systat Software UK Ltd, a subsidiary of wholly owned subsidiary Systat Software, Inc, US in London for their Europe operations. Also, Systat Software Asia Pacific Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. During the year 2004-03, the company incorporated two subsidiaries namely Systat Software GmbH in Germany and Cranes Software International Pte Ltd in Singapore. In April 2005, the company acquired the entire shareholding of EMRC Engineering Mechanics Research (India) Pvt. Ltd with effect from January 1, 2005. Also, they acquired the US operations of EMRC for their holding company. For this purpose, a new subsidiary with the name, NISA Software Inc was incorporated in the USA. During the year, the company entered into a Joint Venture with the Kanoo Group in Dubai UAE inter alia for distribution of the company's products in the Middle East. During the year 2005-06, the company together with their subsidiary Systat Software Inc., USA jointly acquired the Intellectual Property Rights in and to InventX ePM along with the ongoing business of InventX Inc., USA, for an amount of about USD 3.50 million. They also acquired selected businesses and marketing relationships and commercial rights of Karna Softek India Pvt Ltd., at a consideration of Rs. 42 million in cash. During the year 2006-07, the company acquired the automotive electronics solution provider, Tilak AutoTech Pvt Ltd to strengthen its presence in embedded software and controls solutions space for the automotive vertical. They also acquired Dunn Solutions Group Inc., USA through Cranes Software Inc USA to expand their horizon into business intelligence, transactional solutions and knowledge management consulting. The company entered into an agreement with Engineering Technology Associates (ETA) to distribute and support ETA's DYNAFORM and VPG products across India. Also, they signed and MOU with Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) to co-develop products for the scientific and engineering community in India. During the year 2007-08, the company acquired the entire shareholdings of Proland Softwares Pvt Ltd and Caravel Info Systems Pvt Ltd. They also acquired Engineering Technology Associates Inc, USA along with their subsidiary in China through Cranes Software Inc, USA. The company entered into an agreement with Fractal Analytics to develop Predicta, which is a sophisticated model and scorecard development application with domain specific knowledge and analytical process embedded in it. The company launched NISA DesignStudio, a civil engineering software for individual structural design consultants. In December 2007, the company launched the 64-bit NISA version 15.5 on Microsoft Windows. This version is targeted towards the enterprise customers enabling them to solve large size problems. They also released NISA version 15.0 for the LINUX community. In September 2008, the company proposed to acquire Cubeware GmbH through their wholly owned German Subsidiary, Systat Gmbh for a consideration of Euro 18,000,000.