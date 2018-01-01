JUST IN
Cranex Ltd.

BSE: 522001 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE608B01010
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 18.95 -0.30
(-1.56%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.00

 LOW

18.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cranex Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cranex Ltd.

Cranex Ltd

Cranex Ltd is engaged in a wide spectrum of activities including engineering, software and trade. It was incorporated in 1973 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company in 1985 and went Public when its shares were heavily over subscribed, raising the equity from 2 million to 14.5 million Indian Rupees and became a quoted company, listed at Bombay and Delhi Stock Excha...> More

Cranex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cranex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.33 6.82 7.48
Other Income 0.09 0.23 -60.87
Total Income 7.42 7.05 5.25
Total Expenses 7.25 6.85 5.84
Operating Profit 0.17 0.2 -15
Net Profit 0.04 0.03 33.33
Equity Capital 6 6 -
Cranex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Brady & Morris 66.00 1.54 14.85
La Tim Metal & I 27.55 -3.33 14.13
Lippi Systems 18.95 -4.77 13.26
Cranex 18.95 -1.56 11.37
GEI Industrial 4.99 -4.95 9.82
Galaxy Agrico 35.25 4.91 9.62
Adarsh Plant 8.93 -4.90 8.85
Cranex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.94
Banks/FIs 0.37
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.36
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.28
Cranex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.47% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.32% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 28.04% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.35% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 212.71% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Cranex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.35
19.00
Week Low/High 18.35
23.00
Month Low/High 17.50
23.00
YEAR Low/High 11.30
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.72
74.00

