Cranex Ltd.
|BSE: 522001
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE608B01010
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|18.95
-0.30
(-1.56%)
OPEN
19.00
HIGH
19.00
LOW
18.35
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cranex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
About Cranex Ltd.
Cranex Ltd is engaged in a wide spectrum of activities including engineering, software and trade. It was incorporated in 1973 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company in 1985 and went Public when its shares were heavily over subscribed, raising the equity from 2 million to 14.5 million Indian Rupees and became a quoted company, listed at Bombay and Delhi Stock Excha...> More
Cranex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.77
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.71
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.86
Announcement
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The T
Quarterly Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 As Per Regulation
Cranex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.33
|6.82
|7.48
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.23
|-60.87
|Total Income
|7.42
|7.05
|5.25
|Total Expenses
|7.25
|6.85
|5.84
|Operating Profit
|0.17
|0.2
|-15
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
Cranex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Brady & Morris
|66.00
|1.54
|14.85
|La Tim Metal & I
|27.55
|-3.33
|14.13
|Lippi Systems
|18.95
|-4.77
|13.26
|Cranex
|18.95
|-1.56
|11.37
|GEI Industrial
|4.99
|-4.95
|9.82
|Galaxy Agrico
|35.25
|4.91
|9.62
|Adarsh Plant
|8.93
|-4.90
|8.85
Cranex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cranex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.47%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.32%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|28.04%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.35%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|212.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Cranex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.35
|
|19.00
|Week Low/High
|18.35
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|17.50
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.30
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.72
|
|74.00
