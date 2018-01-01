Cranex Ltd

Cranex Ltd is engaged in a wide spectrum of activities including engineering, software and trade. It was incorporated in 1973 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company in 1985 and went Public when its shares were heavily over subscribed, raising the equity from 2 million to 14.5 million Indian Rupees and became a quoted company, listed at Bombay and Delhi Stock Excha...> More