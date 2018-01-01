You are here » Home
Cranex Ltd.
|BSE: 522001
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE608B01010
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
18.95
|
-0.30
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.00
|
LOW
18.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cranex Ltd
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
|OPEN
|19.00
|CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|29-08-2017
|Book Closure
|16-09-2017
|22-09-2017
|Annual General Meeting
|06-09-2016
|Book Closure
|24-09-2016
|30-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|11-09-2015
|Book Closure
|24-09-2015
|30-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|18-09-2014
|Book Closure
|26-09-2014
|30-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|19-09-2013
|Book Closure
|28-09-2013
|30-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|05-09-2012
|Book Closure
|27-09-2012
|28-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|19-09-2011
|Book Closure
|28-09-2011
|29-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|13-09-2010
|Book Closure
|28-09-2010
|30-09-2010
|A.G.M.