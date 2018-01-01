JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Cranex Ltd

Cranex Ltd.

BSE: 522001 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE608B01010
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 18.95 -0.30
(-1.56%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.00

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cranex Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 19.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.25
VOLUME 1935
52-Week high 24.95
52-Week low 11.30
P/E 10.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 18.50
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 18.95
Sell Qty 65.00
OPEN 19.00
CLOSE 19.25
VOLUME 1935
52-Week high 24.95
52-Week low 11.30
P/E 10.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 18.50
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 18.95
Sell Qty 65.00

Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
29-08-2017 Book Closure 16-09-2017 22-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
06-09-2016 Book Closure 24-09-2016 30-09-2016 A.G.M.
11-09-2015 Book Closure 24-09-2015 30-09-2015 A.G.M.
18-09-2014 Book Closure 26-09-2014 30-09-2014 A.G.M.
19-09-2013 Book Closure 28-09-2013 30-09-2013 A.G.M.
05-09-2012 Book Closure 27-09-2012 28-09-2012 A.G.M.
19-09-2011 Book Closure 28-09-2011 29-09-2011 A.G.M.
13-09-2010 Book Closure 28-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cranex: