Cranex Ltd.

BSE: 522001 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE608B01010
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 18.95 -0.30
(-1.56%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.00

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cranex Ltd
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 22.76 21.74 20.14
Operating Profit 1.33 1.53 1.07
Other Income 0.36 0.32 0.32
Interest 0.65 0.61 0.34
Depreciation 0.05 0.15 0.13
Profit Before Tax 0.63 0.77 0.60
Tax 0.13 0.20 0.18
Profit After Tax 0.50 0.57 0.42
 
Share Capital 6.00 6.00 6.00
Reserves -0.17 -0.67 -1.24
Net Worth 5.83 5.33 4.76
Loans 13.99 14.93 9.39
Gross Block 5.48 5.22 3.88
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 0.20 0.11 0.08
Debtors 20.50 19.38 16.13
Net Working Capital 17.15 17.79 12.86
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 5.84 7.04 5.31
Net Profit Margin (%) 2.20 2.62 2.09
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.83 0.96 0.70
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
