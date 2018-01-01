You are here » Home » » Cranex Ltd
Cranex Ltd.
|BSE: 522001
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE608B01010
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|18.95
|
-0.30
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.00
|
LOW
18.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cranex Ltd
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
Filter:
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|22.76
|21.74
|20.14
|Operating Profit
|1.33
|1.53
|1.07
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.32
|0.32
|Interest
|0.65
|0.61
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.15
|0.13
|Profit Before Tax
|0.63
|0.77
|0.60
|Tax
|0.13
|0.20
|0.18
|Profit After Tax
|0.50
|0.57
|0.42
|Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves
|-0.17
|-0.67
|-1.24
|Net Worth
|5.83
|5.33
|4.76
|Loans
|13.99
|14.93
|9.39
|Gross Block
|5.48
|5.22
|3.88
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|0.20
|0.11
|0.08
|Debtors
|20.50
|19.38
|16.13
|Net Working Capital
|17.15
|17.79
|12.86
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|5.84
|7.04
|5.31
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|2.20
|2.62
|2.09
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.83
|0.96
|0.70
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
