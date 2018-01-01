You are here » Home » » Cranex Ltd
Cranex Ltd.
|BSE: 522001
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE608B01010
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|18.95
|
-0.30
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.00
|
LOW
18.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cranex Ltd
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
|OPEN
|19.00
|CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|7.58
|17.56
|5.27
|15.79
|5.95
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.24
|0.12
|0.21
|0.11
|Total Income
|7.92
|17.80
|5.40
|16.00
|6.07
|Total Expenditure
|7.11
|16.35
|5.00
|14.77
|5.77
|Operating Profit
|0.80
|1.46
|0.40
|1.23
|0.30
|Interest
|0.27
|0.35
|0.30
|0.46
|0.14
|Gross Profit
|0.53
|1.11
|0.10
|0.76
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.09
|0.06
|0.08
|0.07
|PBT
|0.45
|1.02
|0.04
|0.69
|0.09
|Tax
|0.11
|0.32
|0.00
|0.20
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.34
|0.70
|0.04
|0.49
|0.09
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.34
|0.70
|0.04
|0.49
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|1.17
|0.06
|0.81
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.38
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.07
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.22
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.93
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
