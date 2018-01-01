You are here » Home » » Cranex Ltd
Cranex Ltd.
|BSE: 522001
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE608B01010
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|18.95
|
-0.30
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.00
|
LOW
18.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cranex Ltd
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
|OPEN
|19.00
|CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
Filter:
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|22.83
|21.74
|20.18
|14.28
|20.44
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.32
|0.49
|0.14
|0.13
|Total Income
|23.20
|22.06
|20.67
|14.42
|20.57
|Total Expenditure
|21.34
|20.54
|19.56
|13.41
|19.56
|Operating Profit
|1.86
|1.53
|1.11
|1.00
|1.00
|Interest
|0.65
|0.61
|0.33
|0.32
|0.21
|Gross Profit
|1.21
|0.92
|0.78
|0.68
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.18
|0.18
|0.19
|PBT
|1.06
|0.77
|0.60
|0.50
|0.61
|Tax
|0.32
|0.20
|0.20
|0.17
|0.19
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.74
|0.57
|0.40
|0.33
|0.42
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.74
|0.57
|0.40
|0.33
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.24
|0.96
|0.66
|0.55
|0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.38
|0.39
|0.42
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|63.75
|65.00
|69.73
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.22
|0.21
|0.18
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|36.25
|35.00
|30.27
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
