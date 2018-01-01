JUST IN
Cranex Ltd.

BSE: 522001 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE608B01010
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 18.95 -0.30
(-1.56%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.00

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cranex Ltd
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Market Capital

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 1.53 1469.60 986.67 183555.82
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 1470.00 1081.00 39363.29
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 192.95 139.27 36953.28
Bharat Forge 735.05 -1.70 799.65 497.45 34223.93
B H E L 86.90 0.75 121.77 80.93 31904.47
Havells India 504.95 0.43 592.70 417.50 31564.42
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 1744.40 1175.00 30325.01
Cummins India 776.85 -0.26 1096.20 767.05 21534.28
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 -2.60 295.00 187.70 14654.58
Honeywell Auto 15894.50 0.23 21899.00 9530.00 14050.74
Thermax 1161.60 1.00 1375.00 835.05 13840.46
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 0.89 414.50 120.00 13670.09
AIA Engg. 1443.65 0.33 1702.00 1276.00 13613.62
L&T Technology 1291.80 2.34 1547.00 671.00 13234.49
Graphite India 675.10 4.77 908.00 103.00 13191.45
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 0.81 600.00 360.10 12146.93
Finolex Cables 704.60 1.03 750.00 437.20 10776.86
HEG 2683.50 4.45 3146.95 214.00 10723.27
GMR Infra. 17.40 1.75 25.00 14.20 10502.47
Engineers India 163.40 0.49 206.20 140.95 10325.57
