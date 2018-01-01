JUST IN
BSE: 522001 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE608B01010
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 18.95 -0.30
(-1.56%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.00

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cranex Ltd
OPEN 19.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.25
VOLUME 1935
52-Week high 24.95
52-Week low 11.30
P/E 10.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 18.50
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 18.95
Sell Qty 65.00
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 1.53 8884.63 6647.89 503.78 57156.56
B H E L 86.90 0.75 5372.48 3595.88 168.34 41164.84
IL&FS Transport 66.85 -0.96 162.64 140.36 12.03 14842.01
GMR Infra. 17.40 1.75 103.15 71.47 0.00 12610.66
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 1616.85 1255.19 656.31 8474.64
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 1634.80 1226.50 143.00 7966.10
Suzlon Energy 11.34 2.90 2628.75 1755.39 128.26 7397.75
Bharat Forge 735.05 -1.70 5215.32 2373.32 374.26 6711.12
Jayaswal Neco 9.40 -2.99 5122.58 4785.48 456.61 5826.48
CG Power & Indu. 80.65 3.13 2109.17 1279.01 36.24 5594.83
Electrost.Cast. 27.75 -3.65 1762.82 1639.91 1209.76 4989.09
Cummins India 776.85 -0.26 1999.89 1232.22 463.13 4081.68
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 2114.15 1254.91 67.78 3938.81
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 3463.12 2748.40 95.47 3833.45
Mahindra CIE 225.55 -1.74 634.38 510.68 6.10 3658.10
Inox Wind 120.65 0.50 558.11 493.83 18.67 3655.82
BGR Energy Sys. 105.45 -1.54 335.85 172.42 0.00 3531.52
Havells India 504.95 0.43 1440.36 1209.83 11.91 3485.28
BEML Ltd 1122.70 1.14 682.94 570.86 79.42 3134.51
McNally Bharat 59.80 -1.48 113.90 66.49 4.63 2892.08
