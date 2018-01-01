You are here » Home » » Cranex Ltd
Cranex Ltd.
|BSE: 522001
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE608B01010
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|18.95
|
-0.30
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.00
|
LOW
18.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cranex Ltd
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|19.00
|CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11.37
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Tecpro Systems
|4.53
|3.90
|22.86
|72.16
|-306.81
|0.00
|-
|Hawa Engineers
|59.00
|1.29
|20.83
|13.03
|0.44
|4.46
|13.23
|Kulkarni Power
|59.90
|0.59
|20.37
|23.58
|0.42
|0.00
|-
|Rasi Electrodes
|6.20
|4.91
|19.31
|8.89
|0.13
|0.00
|-
|Cenlub Inds.
|46.85
|-6.77
|19.30
|10.55
|1.11
|6.48
|7.23
|D & H India
|21.65
|-2.70
|16.02
|17.93
|0.04
|0.65
|33.31
|Skyline Millars
|3.76
|-4.08
|15.12
|0.84
|-0.39
|0.00
|-
|Brady & Morris
|66.00
|1.54
|14.85
|9.03
|0.27
|0.00
|-
|La Tim Metal & I
|27.55
|-3.33
|14.13
|29.57
|0.21
|0.00
|-
|Lippi Systems
|18.95
|-4.77
|13.26
|3.87
|0.03
|1.97
|9.62
|Cranex
|18.95
|-1.56
|11.37
|7.33
|0.04
|1.77
|10.71
|GEI Industrial
|4.99
|-4.95
|9.82
|0.30
|-10.51
|0.00
|-
|Galaxy Agrico
|35.25
|4.91
|9.62
|1.33
|0.07
|0.57
|61.84
|Adarsh Plant
|8.93
|-4.90
|8.85
|2.77
|-0.33
|0.00
|-
|Rolcon Engg. Co.
|115.90
|1.93
|8.81
|8.83
|-0.01
|2.78
|41.69
|Terruzzi Fercalx
|8.58
|4.89
|8.15
|1.16
|-1.86
|0.00
|-
|Ecoboard Inds.
|4.50
|-0.88
|8.02
|1.50
|-2.81
|0.00
|-
|Envair Electrody
|15.45
|-4.92
|4.70
|0.78
|-0.33
|0.00
|-
|Redex Protech
|6.65
|0.00
|4.47
|0.08
|0.04
|0.17
|39.12
|Iykot Hitech
|6.06
|-4.87
|3.68
|3.25
|0.35
|0.20
|30.30
Quick Links for Cranex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices