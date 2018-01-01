JUST IN
Cranex Ltd.

BSE: 522001 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE608B01010
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 18.95 -0.30
(-1.56%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

19.00

 LOW

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cranex Ltd
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Tecpro Systems 4.53 3.90 22.86 72.16 -306.81 0.00 -
Hawa Engineers 59.00 1.29 20.83 13.03 0.44 4.46 13.23
Kulkarni Power 59.90 0.59 20.37 23.58 0.42 0.00 -
Rasi Electrodes 6.20 4.91 19.31 8.89 0.13 0.00 -
Cenlub Inds. 46.85 -6.77 19.30 10.55 1.11 6.48 7.23
D & H India 21.65 -2.70 16.02 17.93 0.04 0.65 33.31
Skyline Millars 3.76 -4.08 15.12 0.84 -0.39 0.00 -
Brady & Morris 66.00 1.54 14.85 9.03 0.27 0.00 -
La Tim Metal & I 27.55 -3.33 14.13 29.57 0.21 0.00 -
Lippi Systems 18.95 -4.77 13.26 3.87 0.03 1.97 9.62
Cranex 18.95 -1.56 11.37 7.33 0.04 1.77 10.71
GEI Industrial 4.99 -4.95 9.82 0.30 -10.51 0.00 -
Galaxy Agrico 35.25 4.91 9.62 1.33 0.07 0.57 61.84
Adarsh Plant 8.93 -4.90 8.85 2.77 -0.33 0.00 -
Rolcon Engg. Co. 115.90 1.93 8.81 8.83 -0.01 2.78 41.69
Terruzzi Fercalx 8.58 4.89 8.15 1.16 -1.86 0.00 -
Ecoboard Inds. 4.50 -0.88 8.02 1.50 -2.81 0.00 -
Envair Electrody 15.45 -4.92 4.70 0.78 -0.33 0.00 -
Redex Protech 6.65 0.00 4.47 0.08 0.04 0.17 39.12
Iykot Hitech 6.06 -4.87 3.68 3.25 0.35 0.20 30.30

