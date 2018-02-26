You are here » Home
Cranex Ltd.
|BSE: 522001
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE608B01010
|
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
18.95
|
-0.30
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
19.00
|
LOW
18.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cranex Ltd
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|1935
|52-Week high
|24.95
|52-Week low
|11.30
|P/E
|10.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|18.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|65.00
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|19.00
|19.00
|18.35
|18.95
|1935
|6
|09-03-2018
|20.10
|20.10
|19.25
|19.25
|2290
|6
|08-03-2018
|20.70
|20.70
|19.80
|20.05
|2474
|8
|07-03-2018
|21.70
|21.70
|20.70
|20.70
|1660
|5
|06-03-2018
|22.70
|22.70
|20.70
|20.75
|4255
|16
|05-03-2018
|20.50
|21.65
|20.50
|21.65
|2650
|8
|01-03-2018
|19.05
|20.80
|19.05
|20.65
|2250
|10
|28-02-2018
|20.75
|20.75
|19.90
|19.90
|6504
|14
|27-02-2018
|19.80
|19.80
|19.00
|19.80
|1780
|6
|26-02-2018
|18.90
|18.90
|17.50
|18.90
|4475
|7
|23-02-2018
|18.00
|18.00
|18.00
|18.00
|300
|3
|22-02-2018
|18.00
|18.90
|18.00
|18.90
|550
|5
|21-02-2018
|18.90
|18.90
|18.90
|18.90
|15
|2
|19-02-2018
|19.00
|19.00
|18.90
|18.90
|1320
|8
|16-02-2018
|18.05
|19.70
|18.05
|19.70
|420
|6
|15-02-2018
|19.05
|20.00
|18.95
|18.95
|2805
|15
|12-02-2018
|20.00
|20.00
|19.40
|19.40
|60
|3
|09-02-2018
|20.95
|20.95
|19.75
|20.00
|2261
|11
|08-02-2018
|20.00
|20.30
|20.00
|20.30
|258
|3
|07-02-2018
|20.80
|20.80
|20.00
|20.60
|3785
|9
