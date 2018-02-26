JUST IN
Cranex Ltd.

BSE: 522001 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE608B01010
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 18.95 -0.30
(-1.56%)
19.00

19.00

18.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cranex Ltd
OPEN 19.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.25
VOLUME 1935
52-Week high 24.95
52-Week low 11.30
P/E 10.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 18.50
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 18.95
Sell Qty 65.00
Cranex Ltd. (CRANEX) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 19.00 19.00 18.35 18.95 1935 6
09-03-2018 20.10 20.10 19.25 19.25 2290 6
08-03-2018 20.70 20.70 19.80 20.05 2474 8
07-03-2018 21.70 21.70 20.70 20.70 1660 5
06-03-2018 22.70 22.70 20.70 20.75 4255 16
05-03-2018 20.50 21.65 20.50 21.65 2650 8
01-03-2018 19.05 20.80 19.05 20.65 2250 10
28-02-2018 20.75 20.75 19.90 19.90 6504 14
27-02-2018 19.80 19.80 19.00 19.80 1780 6
26-02-2018 18.90 18.90 17.50 18.90 4475 7
23-02-2018 18.00 18.00 18.00 18.00 300 3
22-02-2018 18.00 18.90 18.00 18.90 550 5
21-02-2018 18.90 18.90 18.90 18.90 15 2
19-02-2018 19.00 19.00 18.90 18.90 1320 8
16-02-2018 18.05 19.70 18.05 19.70 420 6
15-02-2018 19.05 20.00 18.95 18.95 2805 15
12-02-2018 20.00 20.00 19.40 19.40 60 3
09-02-2018 20.95 20.95 19.75 20.00 2261 11
08-02-2018 20.00 20.30 20.00 20.30 258 3
07-02-2018 20.80 20.80 20.00 20.60 3785 9
