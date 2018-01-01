JUST IN
Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE LIVE 14:55 | 12 Mar 330.00 -20.00
(-5.71%)
OPEN

351.20

 HIGH

351.20

 LOW

327.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cravatex Ltd.

Cravatex Ltd

Cravatex Limited is engaged in the distribution of health and fitness equipment for home and commercial uses in India. It offers the Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum branded fitness equipment; and the Fila, Nassau, and Dunlop branded sports shoes and apparels. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Cravatex Limited Company was incorporated in 1951. The company imports and distri...> More

Cravatex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   85
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Aug 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 112.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cravatex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 35.12 -99.54
Other Income 1.07 0.9 18.89
Total Income 1.23 36.02 -96.59
Total Expenses 0.6 34.61 -98.27
Operating Profit 0.63 1.41 -55.32
Net Profit 0.42 -2.86 114.69
Equity Capital 2.58 2.58 -
Cravatex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Starlite Comp. 55.20 5.95 94.39
Bhatia Communic. 150.00 0.00 93.90
Grandeur Product 71.35 0.00 89.97
Cravatex 330.00 -5.71 85.14
TCI Inds. 900.00 -2.28 81.00
Yash Chemex 195.00 0.46 79.95
Synergy Bizcon 61.75 0.57 76.14
Cravatex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.97
Cravatex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.81% NA 0.29% -0.73%
1 Month -25.99% NA -1.33% -0.70%
3 Month -27.90% NA 1.86% 1.13%
6 Month -31.54% NA 5.24% 4.50%
1 Year 55.62% NA 16.92% 16.30%
3 Year -27.39% NA 16.99% 18.56%

Cravatex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 327.10
351.20
Week Low/High 327.10
390.00
Month Low/High 327.10
449.00
YEAR Low/High 194.00
538.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
799.00

