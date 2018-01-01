Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|BSE LIVE 14:55 | 12 Mar
|330.00
|
-20.00
(-5.71%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
327.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cravatex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|351.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|350.00
|VOLUME
|1093
|52-Week high
|538.25
|52-Week low
|194.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|327.60
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|349.75
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Cravatex Ltd.
Cravatex Limited is engaged in the distribution of health and fitness equipment for home and commercial uses in India. It offers the Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum branded fitness equipment; and the Fila, Nassau, and Dunlop branded sports shoes and apparels. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Cravatex Limited Company was incorporated in 1951. The company imports and distri...> More
Cravatex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|85
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Aug 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|112.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.93
Cravatex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|35.12
|-99.54
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.9
|18.89
|Total Income
|1.23
|36.02
|-96.59
|Total Expenses
|0.6
|34.61
|-98.27
|Operating Profit
|0.63
|1.41
|-55.32
|Net Profit
|0.42
|-2.86
|114.69
|Equity Capital
|2.58
|2.58
|-
Cravatex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Starlite Comp.
|55.20
|5.95
|94.39
|Bhatia Communic.
|150.00
|0.00
|93.90
|Grandeur Product
|71.35
|0.00
|89.97
|Cravatex
|330.00
|-5.71
|85.14
|TCI Inds.
|900.00
|-2.28
|81.00
|Yash Chemex
|195.00
|0.46
|79.95
|Synergy Bizcon
|61.75
|0.57
|76.14
Cravatex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Cravatex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.81%
|NA
|0.29%
|-0.73%
|1 Month
|-25.99%
|NA
|-1.33%
|-0.70%
|3 Month
|-27.90%
|NA
|1.86%
|1.13%
|6 Month
|-31.54%
|NA
|5.24%
|4.50%
|1 Year
|55.62%
|NA
|16.92%
|16.30%
|3 Year
|-27.39%
|NA
|16.99%
|18.56%
Cravatex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|327.10
|
|351.20
|Week Low/High
|327.10
|
|390.00
|Month Low/High
|327.10
|
|449.00
|YEAR Low/High
|194.00
|
|538.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|799.00
Quick Links for Cravatex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices