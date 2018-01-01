Cravatex Ltd

Cravatex Limited is engaged in the distribution of health and fitness equipment for home and commercial uses in India. It offers the Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum branded fitness equipment; and the Fila, Nassau, and Dunlop branded sports shoes and apparels. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Cravatex Limited Company was incorporated in 1951. The company imports and distri...> More