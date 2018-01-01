JUST IN
Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.66 1.98 6.57
Net Cash From Operating Activities 85.90 8.54 0.73
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -15.37 -1.58 -3.63
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -70.32 -7.28 -1.69
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.21 -0.31 -4.59
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.87 1.66 1.98
