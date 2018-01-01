JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Cravatex Ltd

Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
OPEN

351.20

 HIGH

351.20

 LOW

325.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 351.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 350.00
VOLUME 1570
52-Week high 538.25
52-Week low 206.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 351.20
CLOSE 350.00
VOLUME 1570
52-Week high 538.25
52-Week low 206.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
18-08-2017 Book Closure 02-09-2017 08-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
19-07-2016 Book Closure 06-08-2016 12-08-2016 A.G.M.
23-07-2015 Book Closure 08-08-2015 14-08-2015 Rs.2.0000 per share(20%)Dividend & A.G.M.
10-07-2014 Book Closure 06-08-2014 13-08-2014 A.G.M. & Rs.3.5000 per share(35%)Dividend
29-07-2013 Book Closure 06-08-2013 13-08-2013 Rs.3.5000 per share(35%)Dividend & A.G.M.
19-07-2013 Book Closure 06-08-2013 13-08-2013 Rs.3.5000 per share(35%)Dividend & A.G.M.
17-07-2012 Book Closure 07-08-2012 14-08-2012 A.G.M. & Rs.3.50 per share(35%)Dividend
11-07-2011 Book Closure 19-07-2011 19-07-2011 Bonus issue & Rs.5.00 per share(50%)Dividend
20-05-2010 Book Closure 09-07-2010 16-07-2010 A.G.M. & Rs.4.50 per share(45%)Dividend
04-06-2009 Book Closure 10-07-2009 17-07-2009 A.G.M. & Rs.3.50 per share(35%)Dividend

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cravatex: