Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
327.05
|
-22.95
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
325.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cravatex Ltd
|OPEN
|351.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|350.00
|VOLUME
|1570
|52-Week high
|538.25
|52-Week low
|206.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|DIVIDEND (%)
|DIVIDEND TYPE
|EX-DIVIDEND DATE
|BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
|30-05-2015
|Dividend
|20.00
|Final
|06-08-2015
|08-08-2015
|30-05-2014
|Dividend
|35.00
|Final
|04-08-2014
|06-08-2014
|28-05-2013
|Dividend
|35.00
|Final
|02-08-2013
|06-08-2013
|25-05-2012
|Dividend
|35.00
|Final
|03-08-2012
|07-08-2012
|24-05-2011
|Dividend
|50.00
|Final
|15-07-2011
|19-07-2011
|17-05-2010
|Dividend
|45.00
|Final
|07-07-2010
|09-07-2010
