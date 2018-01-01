JUST IN
Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
351.20

351.20

325.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 11.58 2.58 2.58
Reserves 26.93 29.88 39.11
Total Shareholders Funds 38.51 32.46 41.69
Secured Loans 0.00 6.79 64.05
Unsecured Loans 7.36 68.54 5.97
Total Debt 7.36 75.33 70.02
Total Liabilities 45.87 107.79 111.71
Application of Funds
Gross Block 22.65 47.97 46.24
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 33.13 0.42 0.42
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 1.02 52.14 46.40
Sundry Debtors 1.02 65.35 65.73
Cash and Bank 1.87 1.66 1.98
Loans and Advances 3.44 8.96 8.35
Total Current Assets 7.35 128.11 122.46
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 5.28 47.19 38.61
Provisions 0.54 0.48 0.74
Net Current Assets 1.53 80.44 83.11
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 45.87 107.91 111.94
