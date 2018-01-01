You are here » Home » » Cravatex Ltd
Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
Filter:
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|11.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Reserves
|26.93
|29.88
|39.11
|Total Shareholders Funds
|38.51
|32.46
|41.69
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|6.79
|64.05
|Unsecured Loans
|7.36
|68.54
|5.97
|Total Debt
|7.36
|75.33
|70.02
|Total Liabilities
|45.87
|107.79
|111.71
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|22.65
|47.97
|46.24
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|33.13
|0.42
|0.42
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|1.02
|52.14
|46.40
|Sundry Debtors
|1.02
|65.35
|65.73
|Cash and Bank
|1.87
|1.66
|1.98
|Loans and Advances
|3.44
|8.96
|8.35
|Total Current Assets
|7.35
|128.11
|122.46
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|5.28
|47.19
|38.61
|Provisions
|0.54
|0.48
|0.74
|Net Current Assets
|1.53
|80.44
|83.11
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|45.87
|107.91
|111.94
