Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
Filter:
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|156.97
|185.91
|185.73
|Operating Profit
|6.31
|6.04
|16.18
|Other Income
|7.65
|2.68
|2.66
|Interest
|9.62
|11.98
|9.55
|Depreciation
|3.12
|3.08
|3.59
|Profit Before Tax
|-6.43
|-9.02
|3.04
|Tax
|-3.48
|0.21
|0.76
|Profit After Tax
|-2.95
|-9.23
|2.28
|Share Capital
|11.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Reserves
|26.93
|29.88
|39.11
|Net Worth
|38.51
|32.46
|41.69
|Loans
|7.36
|75.33
|70.02
|Gross Block
|22.65
|47.97
|46.24
|Investments
|33.13
|0.42
|0.42
|Cash
|1.87
|1.66
|1.98
|Debtors
|1.02
|65.35
|65.73
|Net Working Capital
|1.53
|80.44
|83.11
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|4.02
|3.25
|8.71
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-1.88
|-4.96
|1.23
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|8.41
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
