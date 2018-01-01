You are here » Home » » Cravatex Ltd
Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|327.05
|
-22.95
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
325.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cravatex Ltd
|OPEN
|351.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|350.00
|VOLUME
|1570
|52-Week high
|538.25
|52-Week low
|206.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|156.97
|185.91
|185.73
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|156.97
|185.91
|185.73
|Other Income
|7.65
|2.68
|2.66
|Stock Adjustments
|-2.54
|5.74
|10.43
|Total Income
|162.08
|194.33
|198.82
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|99.58
|128.10
|122.57
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.81
|0.99
|0.98
|Employee Cost
|19.70
|20.22
|19.53
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.95
|1.64
|1.81
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|33.21
|36.07
|36.71
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|1.54
|1.25
|1.05
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|155.79
|188.27
|182.65
|Operating Profit
|6.31
|6.04
|16.18
|Interest
|9.62
|11.98
|9.55
|Gross Profit
|-3.31
|-5.94
|6.63
|Depreciation
|3.12
|3.08
|3.59
|Profit Before Tax
|-6.43
|-9.02
|3.04
|Tax
|-3.48
|0.21
|0.76
|Net Profit
|-2.95
|-9.23
|2.28
Quick Links for Cravatex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices