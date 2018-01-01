JUST IN
Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
351.20

351.20

325.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 156.97 185.91 185.73
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 156.97 185.91 185.73
Other Income 7.65 2.68 2.66
Stock Adjustments -2.54 5.74 10.43
Total Income 162.08 194.33 198.82
Expenditure
Raw Materials 99.58 128.10 122.57
Power & Fuel Cost 0.81 0.99 0.98
Employee Cost 19.70 20.22 19.53
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.95 1.64 1.81
Selling and Administration Expenses 33.21 36.07 36.71
Miscellaneous Expenses 1.54 1.25 1.05
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 155.79 188.27 182.65
Operating Profit 6.31 6.04 16.18
Interest 9.62 11.98 9.55
Gross Profit -3.31 -5.94 6.63
Depreciation 3.12 3.08 3.59
Profit Before Tax -6.43 -9.02 3.04
Tax -3.48 0.21 0.76
Net Profit -2.95 -9.23 2.28
