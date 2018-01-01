You are here » Home
Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
327.05
|
-22.95
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
325.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cravatex Ltd
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.16
|0.02
|0.11
|32.83
|35.12
|Other Income
|1.07
|1.06
|1.07
|4.92
|0.90
|Total Income
|1.23
|1.07
|1.19
|37.75
|36.02
|Expenditure
|0.60
|0.65
|0.67
|35.21
|34.61
|Operating Profit
|0.63
|0.43
|0.52
|2.54
|1.41
|Interest
|0.11
|0.34
|0.33
|1.99
|3.47
|PBDT
|0.52
|0.09
|0.19
|0.55
|-2.06
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|0.74
|0.81
|PBT
|0.42
|-0.12
|-0.06
|3.18
|-2.86
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.42
|-0.12
|-0.06
|3.18
|-2.86
|EPS (Rs)
|1.62
|-0.46
|-0.24
|11.90
|-11.07
Quick Links for Cravatex: