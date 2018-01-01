You are here » Home » » Cravatex Ltd
Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|327.05
|
-22.95
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
325.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cravatex Ltd
|OPEN
|351.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|350.00
|VOLUME
|1570
|52-Week high
|538.25
|52-Week low
|206.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|1.08
|1.86
|1.63
|Current Ratio
|1.07
|1.18
|1.27
|Asset turnover ratio
|4.45
|3.95
|4.19
|Inventory turnover ratio
|5.91
|3.77
|4.51
|Debtors turnover ratio
|4.73
|2.84
|2.75
|Interest Coverage ratio
|-0.15
|0.25
|1.32
|Operating Margin (%)
|1.08
|3.25
|8.71
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-4.82
|-4.96
|1.23
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|-1.85
|2.69
|11.28
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|-24.40
|-24.90
|5.55
Quick Links for Cravatex:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices