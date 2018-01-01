JUST IN
Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
351.20

351.20

325.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
OPEN 351.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 350.00
VOLUME 1570
52-Week high 538.25
52-Week low 206.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 1.08 1.86 1.63
Current Ratio 1.07 1.18 1.27
Asset turnover ratio 4.45 3.95 4.19
Inventory turnover ratio 5.91 3.77 4.51
Debtors turnover ratio 4.73 2.84 2.75
Interest Coverage ratio -0.15 0.25 1.32
Operating Margin (%) 1.08 3.25 8.71
Net Profit Margin (%) -4.82 -4.96 1.23
Return on Capital Employed (%) -1.85 2.69 11.28
Return on Net Worth (%) -24.40 -24.90 5.55
