Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|327.05
|
-22.95
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
325.00
Filter:
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.13
|69.85
|89.68
|100.14
|88.31
|Other Income
|2.13
|2.81
|2.29
|0.08
|0.07
|Total Income
|2.26
|72.66
|91.97
|100.21
|88.38
|Total Expenditure
|1.31
|69.82
|88.51
|101.69
|80.85
|Operating Profit
|0.95
|2.84
|3.46
|-1.48
|7.53
|Interest
|0.66
|4.74
|4.87
|6.82
|5.16
|Gross Profit
|0.28
|-1.90
|-1.41
|-8.30
|2.37
|Depreciation
|0.48
|1.55
|1.57
|1.56
|1.53
|PBT
|-0.18
|0.05
|-3.00
|-9.98
|0.76
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.18
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.18
|0.05
|-3.00
|-9.80
|0.58
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|4.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.18
|-4.56
|-3.00
|-9.80
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.18
|-11.62
|0.00
|2.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.06
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.03
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.16
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|83.20
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.40
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
