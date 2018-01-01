You are here » Home » » Cravatex Ltd
Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|327.05
|
-22.95
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
325.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cravatex Ltd
|OPEN
|351.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|350.00
|VOLUME
|1570
|52-Week high
|538.25
|52-Week low
|206.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.29
|124.81
|141.01
|133.41
|134.27
|Other Income
|3.19
|3.19
|0.11
|0.08
|0.07
|Total Income
|3.49
|127.99
|141.12
|133.49
|134.34
|Total Expenditure
|1.92
|123.12
|133.39
|122.16
|122.58
|Operating Profit
|1.57
|4.87
|7.73
|11.33
|11.76
|Interest
|0.77
|8.35
|8.37
|6.91
|5.61
|Gross Profit
|0.81
|-3.48
|-0.64
|4.41
|6.15
|Depreciation
|0.72
|2.37
|2.40
|2.64
|2.11
|PBT
|0.24
|-5.86
|-3.14
|1.46
|3.40
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|0.55
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.24
|-5.86
|-3.14
|1.10
|2.85
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.24
|-5.86
|-3.14
|1.10
|2.85
|Equity Share Capital
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.93
|-22.69
|-12.14
|4.27
|11.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.06
|0.06
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.19
|0.19
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
