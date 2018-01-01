Cravatex Ltd.

|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|159.53
|188.44
|188.26
|189.29
|171.62
|Other Income
|5.10
|0.15
|0.13
|0.11
|0.10
|Total Income
|164.63
|188.59
|188.40
|189.40
|171.72
|Total Expenditure
|158.33
|182.54
|172.22
|173.44
|154.87
|Operating Profit
|6.30
|6.05
|16.18
|15.96
|16.84
|Interest
|9.62
|11.98
|9.55
|7.53
|5.01
|Gross Profit
|-3.32
|-5.93
|6.63
|8.43
|11.83
|Depreciation
|3.12
|3.08
|3.59
|2.73
|1.27
|PBT
|-2.96
|-9.23
|2.54
|4.95
|9.91
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|0.83
|2.35
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-2.96
|-9.23
|2.28
|4.12
|7.56
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|4.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-7.57
|-9.23
|2.28
|4.12
|7.56
|Equity Share Capital
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|26.93
|29.88
|39.11
|37.84
|34.78
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-13.06
|-35.70
|8.82
|15.94
|29.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.