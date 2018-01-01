JUST IN
Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
OPEN

351.20

 HIGH

351.20

 LOW

325.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 159.53 188.44 188.26 189.29 171.62
Other Income 5.10 0.15 0.13 0.11 0.10
Total Income 164.63 188.59 188.40 189.40 171.72
Total Expenditure 158.33 182.54 172.22 173.44 154.87
Operating Profit 6.30 6.05 16.18 15.96 16.84
Interest 9.62 11.98 9.55 7.53 5.01
Gross Profit -3.32 -5.93 6.63 8.43 11.83
Depreciation 3.12 3.08 3.59 2.73 1.27
PBT -2.96 -9.23 2.54 4.95 9.91
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.26 0.83 2.35
Net Profit/(Loss) -2.96 -9.23 2.28 4.12 7.56
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 4.61 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -7.57 -9.23 2.28 4.12 7.56
Equity Share Capital 2.58 2.58 2.58 2.58 2.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 26.93 29.88 39.11 37.84 34.78
EPS
Basic EPS -13.06 -35.70 8.82 15.94 29.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.06 0.06 0.06
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.19 0.19 0.19
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
