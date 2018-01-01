Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|327.05
|
-22.95
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
325.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cravatex Ltd
|OPEN
|351.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|350.00
|VOLUME
|1570
|52-Week high
|538.25
|52-Week low
|206.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Company Information
Cravatex Limited is engaged in the distribution of health and fitness equipment for home and commercial uses in India. It offers the Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum branded fitness equipment; and the Fila, Nassau, and Dunlop branded sports shoes and apparels. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Cravatex Limited Company was incorporated in 1951. The company imports and distri...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|Rajesh Batra
|Independent Director :
|N R Mahalingam
|Independent Director :
|H K Vakharia
|Independent Director :
|S D Israni
|Independent Director :
|Nabankur Gupta
|Company Secretary :
|Sudhanshu Namdeo
|Director :
|Rajiv Batra
|Independent Director :
|N Santhanam
|Independent Director :
|Pheroza Jimmy Bilimoria
|AUDITOR :
|S P Chopra & Co/GPS & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Trading
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Sahas 4th Floor Prabhadevi, 414/2 Veer Savarkar Marg,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400025
|Ph : 91-022-66667474
|WEBSITE : http://www.cravatex.com
|E-mail : investors@cravatex.com
