JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Cravatex Ltd

Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
OPEN

351.20

 HIGH

351.20

 LOW

325.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 351.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 350.00
VOLUME 1570
52-Week high 538.25
52-Week low 206.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 351.20
CLOSE 350.00
VOLUME 1570
52-Week high 538.25
52-Week low 206.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Company Information

Cravatex Ltd

Cravatex Limited is engaged in the distribution of health and fitness equipment for home and commercial uses in India. It offers the Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum branded fitness equipment; and the Fila, Nassau, and Dunlop branded sports shoes and apparels. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Cravatex Limited Company was incorporated in 1951. The company imports and distri...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : Rajesh Batra
Independent Director : N R Mahalingam
Independent Director : H K Vakharia
Independent Director : S D Israni
Independent Director : Nabankur Gupta
Company Secretary : Sudhanshu Namdeo
Director : Rajiv Batra
Independent Director : N Santhanam
Independent Director : Pheroza Jimmy Bilimoria
AUDITOR : S P Chopra & Co/GPS & Associates
IND NAME : Trading
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Sahas 4th Floor Prabhadevi, 414/2 Veer Savarkar Marg,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400025
Ph : 91-022-66667474
WEBSITE : http://www.cravatex.com
E-mail : investors@cravatex.com

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cravatex: