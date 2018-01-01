Cravatex Ltd.

Cravatex Limited is engaged in the distribution of health and fitness equipment for home and commercial uses in India. It offers the Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum branded fitness equipment; and the Fila, Nassau, and Dunlop branded sports shoes and apparels. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Cravatex Limited Company was incorporated in 1951. The company imports and distributes products of various brands, such as Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum. The company also distributes sports shoes and apparels, tennis balls, tennis rackets, and massage chairs and accessories. In addition, it manufactures and sells sports and casual wear. It is one of the largest chains of dyers and dry cleaners of it's time. Along with these ventures, the company has also diversified into textile processing and printing. In keeping with the developments in the worlds of fitness and health the company expanded into the manufacture of sports and casual wear, culminating recently, in the distribution of fitness equipment for home and commercial use. The company represents several reputed international brands of fitness equipment in India and is the only ISO certified & public listed company in this field. The company, therefore, has now integrated beauty therapy into its already versatile list of services. The company offers a range of advanced international beauty therapies within spas across the country as well as providing clients with high-end beauty products from one of the leading beauty product manufacturers in the world. The company continues its presence in the Garment Exports Market and the domestic footwear market where it caters to the needs of several international brands. Group Companies, Proline Exports and Pro Apparels, focus on the manufacture and marketing of premium quality garments, for some of the most discerning customers in the world. The companies track fashion trends and research new products globally, before shipping to an impressive list of clients. The list includes top urban fashion brands including Azzure; an urban fashion based sportswear collection, Bullrot; a French clothing company which designs trendy street wear, and Phyne Clothing; a female urban clothing brand. Among the sporting brands are Wilson, Fila, Ocean Pacific and Russell Athletic. It contributes to the distribution of major international brands Fila, Slazenger and Nassau. Fila Sport Spa (Italy) in sports section. In footwear it distributes shoes of JoggerS, Lifestyle, running, sandals tennis shoes. In raquet sports it offers tennis balls, tennis rackets. Thec company launched Proline Fitness in 1996 which was a pioneer in introducing the personal range of fitness equipments to the Indian Market. Proline Fitness is the sole importer and distributor for several international brands like Johnson (the 4th Largest Fitness Equipment Manufacturer in the World), Horizon, Vision, Body Solid and Magnum. It has a complete range of fitness equipment for home as well as commercial use. The sports division of the company includes footware, accessories and raquet sports while the fitness division includes home and commercial products.