JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Cravatex Ltd

Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
OPEN

351.20

 HIGH

351.20

 LOW

325.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 351.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 350.00
VOLUME 1570
52-Week high 538.25
52-Week low 206.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 351.20
CLOSE 350.00
VOLUME 1570
52-Week high 538.25
52-Week low 206.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Latest News & Headlines

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cravatex: