Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
OPEN

351.20

 HIGH

351.20

 LOW

325.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
OPEN 351.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 350.00
VOLUME 1570
52-Week high 538.25
52-Week low 206.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Avenue Super. 1,314.90 82,060.28 12,740.41 482.64 5,319.57
Adani Ports 386.05 79,949.03 4,878.86 3,100.61 37,165.88
GAIL (India) 446.40 75,499.63 48,882.99 3,502.91 45,297.85
General Insuranc 700.20 61,421.54 26,313.62 2,857.85 48,526.95
New India Assura 682.20 56,213.28 17,554.22 819.82 35,998.30
ICICI Lombard 816.00 37,042.32 6,157.78 622.10 4,888.81
Petronet LNG 230.80 34,620.00 24,616.03 1,705.67 11,704.21
Container Corpn. 1,238.10 30,174.97 5,675.10 858.02 8,924.63
Future Retail 499.25 25,062.35 17,980.46 368.28 3,987.43
3M India 20,179.55 22,742.35 2,457.85 240.76 1,258.10
Indraprastha Gas 303.40 21,238.00 4,222.51 571.07 2,946.90
Voltas 638.50 21,127.97 5,472.58 486.19 3,132.04
Adani Enterp. 162.60 17,882.75 8,595.01 221.64 11,074.53
Info Edg.(India) 1,223.00 14,892.47 802.11 204.40 1,988.79
SJVN 34.95 14,457.52 2,468.66 1,544.14 14,773.82
CRISIL 1,941.45 13,920.20 1,129.59 255.65 736.82
Rain Industries 392.45 13,200.06 44.85 31.34 1,397.77
Gujarat Gas 849.55 11,696.60 5,237.87 219.50 4,034.56
Trent 334.15 11,103.80 1,847.32 106.87 1,948.00
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 11,025.70 1,027.55 496.64 5,167.21
