Cravatex Ltd.

BSE: 509472 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE145E01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 327.05 -22.95
(-6.56%)
OPEN

351.20

 HIGH

351.20

 LOW

325.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cravatex Ltd
OPEN 351.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 350.00
VOLUME 1570
52-Week high 538.25
52-Week low 206.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 84
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
3M India 20179.55 -0.55 -2.80 -7.00 31.40 38.88 85.17 149.56
Adani Enterp. 162.60 4.23 -19.06 -25.16 6.59 21.57 72.89 -75.19
Rain Industries 392.45 1.02 6.31 -0.01 6.33 153.28 291.08 1085.65
Future Consumer 50.50 -4.36 -14.19 -20.97 -22.55 -23.31 69.18 259.94
Aegis Logistics 242.25 -0.12 -1.16 -11.70 -10.76 9.99 19.48 346.63
MMTC 48.00 5.03 -4.95 -18.09 -31.87 -20.33 -17.60 -12.65
Shankara Build. 1749.90 1.01 -1.59 -1.33 0.94 23.88 (-) (-)
PTC India 91.95 2.00 -5.21 -10.25 -19.38 -26.94 6.86 11.12
Optiemus Infra. 221.35 4.98 3.36 -16.93 133.00 295.27 239.49 600.47
SORIL Holdings 207.95 1.24 -7.04 -14.16 -13.14 354.54 718.70 1355.21
S T C 140.65 0.18 -8.49 -12.04 -16.55 -13.21 -8.34 -17.60
Polo Queen Ind. 110.15 -4.96 (-) -6.93 23.21 (-) (-) (-)
Uniphos Enter. 86.00 6.83 3.55 -2.33 -4.44 -12.69 26.47 203.35
Veritas (India) 179.25 -2.00 (-) -7.00 (-) 10.10 (-) (-)
SVP Global 365.50 -0.98 -2.38 -25.19 -6.23 -10.78 77.26 1461.97
Kothari Products 149.10 1.39 -6.73 -28.71 -24.14 -25.00 -18.66 5.30
Ravindra Energy 35.00 2.34 -2.78 -7.89 -14.95 13.27 (-) -6.79
Sat Industries 37.10 4.80 -2.24 -7.02 9.60 32.50 51.12 1174.91
Praxis Home 158.50 0.32 -6.13 -20.41 (-) (-) (-) (-)
Sakuma Exports 171.05 1.06 -10.87 -12.80 -9.40 19.66 163.36 690.07
