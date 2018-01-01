You are here » Home
Cravatex Ltd.
|BSE: 509472
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE145E01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
327.05
|
-22.95
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
351.20
|
HIGH
351.20
|
LOW
325.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cravatex Ltd
|OPEN
|351.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|350.00
|VOLUME
|1570
|52-Week high
|538.25
|52-Week low
|206.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|351.20
|CLOSE
|350.00
|VOLUME
|1570
|52-Week high
|538.25
|52-Week low
|206.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|84.38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Cravatex Ltd. (CRAVATEX) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|3M India
|20179.55
|-0.55
|-2.80
|-7.00
|31.40
|38.88
|85.17
|149.56
|Adani Enterp.
|162.60
|4.23
|-19.06
|-25.16
|6.59
|21.57
|72.89
|-75.19
|Rain Industries
|392.45
|1.02
|6.31
|-0.01
|6.33
|153.28
|291.08
|1085.65
|Future Consumer
|50.50
|-4.36
|-14.19
|-20.97
|-22.55
|-23.31
|69.18
|259.94
|Aegis Logistics
|242.25
|-0.12
|-1.16
|-11.70
|-10.76
|9.99
|19.48
|346.63
|MMTC
|48.00
|5.03
|-4.95
|-18.09
|-31.87
|-20.33
|-17.60
|-12.65
|Shankara Build.
|1749.90
|1.01
|-1.59
|-1.33
|0.94
|23.88
|(-)
|(-)
|PTC India
|91.95
|2.00
|-5.21
|-10.25
|-19.38
|-26.94
|6.86
|11.12
|Optiemus Infra.
|221.35
|4.98
|3.36
|-16.93
|133.00
|295.27
|239.49
|600.47
|SORIL Holdings
|207.95
|1.24
|-7.04
|-14.16
|-13.14
|354.54
|718.70
|1355.21
|S T C
|140.65
|0.18
|-8.49
|-12.04
|-16.55
|-13.21
|-8.34
|-17.60
|Polo Queen Ind.
|110.15
|-4.96
|(-)
|-6.93
|23.21
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Uniphos Enter.
|86.00
|6.83
|3.55
|-2.33
|-4.44
|-12.69
|26.47
|203.35
|Veritas (India)
|179.25
|-2.00
|(-)
|-7.00
|(-)
|10.10
|(-)
|(-)
|SVP Global
|365.50
|-0.98
|-2.38
|-25.19
|-6.23
|-10.78
|77.26
|1461.97
|Kothari Products
|149.10
|1.39
|-6.73
|-28.71
|-24.14
|-25.00
|-18.66
|5.30
|Ravindra Energy
|35.00
|2.34
|-2.78
|-7.89
|-14.95
|13.27
|(-)
|-6.79
|Sat Industries
|37.10
|4.80
|-2.24
|-7.02
|9.60
|32.50
|51.12
|1174.91
|Praxis Home
|158.50
|0.32
|-6.13
|-20.41
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Sakuma Exports
|171.05
|1.06
|-10.87
|-12.80
|-9.40
|19.66
|163.36
|690.07
